2nd Test: Gavaskar criticizes India's decision to include Washington Sundar

By Parth Dhall 11:53 am Oct 24, 202411:53 am

What's the story Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has slammed captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir for including Washington Sundar in the Playing XI for the 2nd Test against New Zealand. The match is being played at Pune's MCA Stadium. Sundar wasn't part of India's 15-member squad for this three-match Test series against New Zealand but was included after India's defeat in the first Test in Bengaluru.

Strategy explained

Sundar replaced Yadav to counter New Zealand's left-handers

Sundar was preferred over left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the 2nd Test. Gambhir defended the decision saying it was a tactical move against New Zealand's left-handed batsmen, who have three in their top four. "We just felt that they have four or five left-handers in the playing XI as well," Gambhir said, explaining the strategic move behind Sundar's inclusion.

Contrasting views

Gavaskar disagrees with Gambhir's justification

Gavaskar didn't agree with Gambhir's reasoning behind including Sundar in the team. He implied Sundar was picked not just for his off-spin but also for his ability to score runs down the order. "The selection of Washington Sundar tells me that the Indian team was worried about their batting," Gavaskar said during commentary on Day 1 of the second Test.

Career milestone

Sundar's Test return after three years

Sundar, who scored a ton in the Ranji Trophy match for Tamil Nadu, returned India's Test XI after three years. His last played Test cricket in 2021, having scored an unbeaten 96 in the Ahmedabad Test. This is a major milestone in his career and adds depth to India's squad with his all-round capabilities.

Selection surprise

Kartik expresses surprise over Sundar's inclusion

Former Indian left-arm spinner Murali Kartik was also surprised by Sundar's selection over Yadav and Axar Patel. "Yeah, a touch surprised by the Kuldeep Yadav change," he said during commentary. Besides, Shubman Gill and Akash Deep were also included in the Indian side for the second Test, replacing KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj respectively.