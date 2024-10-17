Pant was in visible discomfort (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

India vs New Zealand: Rishabh Pant sustains knee injury

By Rajdeep Saha 05:32 pm Oct 17, 202405:32 pm

What's the story India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was forced to leave the field after suffering a knee injury on day two of the first Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru. The incident happened during the evening session when Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were at the crease for New Zealand. Pant couldn't collect a flatter delivery from Ravindra Jadeja cleanly, with the ball hitting his right knee and causing him visible discomfort.

Replacement

Dhruv Jurel replaces injured Pant as wicketkeeper

Following Pant's injury, Dhruv Jurel was called upon to replace him behind the stumps. The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test match regulations allow a substitute to act as wicketkeeper only with the consent of the umpires. This incident marks a setback for Pant who is playing in his third Test since returning from a serious car crash in December 2022, which had also affected his right knee.

Comeback

Pant's previous knee injury and cricket comeback

The car crash Pant was involved in had caused major damage to his right knee, which doctors said was at an almost 90-degree angle to its normal position. Despite the setback, Pant made a successful return to professional cricket during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), over a year after the crash. He then returned to Test cricket last month in India's series against Bangladesh where he scored a memorable second innings hundred in the first Test.

Future plans

Uncertainty looms over India's plans following Pant's injury

The effect of Pant's injury on India's plans for the Test series and upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy is still unknown. Earlier in the day, India were bowled out for their third lowest total ever in Test cricket with Pant top scoring with 20 off 49 in their total of 46 all out. This new setback could well derail India's plans in the ongoing Test series and upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Day 2

New Zealand well on top in Bengaluru Test

New Zealand were dominant throughout Day 2 of the 1st Test against India in Bengaluru. While rain washed out the first day, India suffered their worst collapse in home Tests after electing to bat first. Matt Henry and William O'Rourke helped the Kiwis bowl out India for 46. The visitors then returned for 180/3 at stumps, with Devon Conway (91) missing his century. New Zealand lead India by 134 runs.

Information

Rishabh Pant top-scores for India

Despite the team's overall poor show, Pant top-scored for India with 20 runs. He added 21 runs for the fourth wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal before the latter was dismissed for 13 off 63 balls.