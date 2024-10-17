Summarize Simplifying... In short In a historic Test match, India recorded their lowest total in home cricket, collapsing to New Zealand's bowling attack led by Matt Henry and William O'Rourke.

1st Test: India face historic batting collapse; NZ gain lead

What's the story New Zealand were dominant throughout Day 2 of the 1st Test against India in Bengaluru. While rain washed out the first day, India suffered their worst collapse in home Tests after electing to bat first. Matt Henry and William O'Rourke helped the Kiwis bowl out India for 46. The visitors then returned for 180/3 at stumps, with Devon Conway missing his century.

How India perished for 46

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal survived the first six overs under overcast conditions. However, Tim Southee ended Rohit's stay with an in-swinging delivery. Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan followed Rohit soon, bringing India down to 10/3. Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant steadied the ship, but Matt Henry broke the stand. India's lower middle-order collapsed in no time (46/10). Notably, five Indian batter recorded ducks.

Total

A forgettable record for India

As mentioned, India have recorded their lowest total in Test cricket at home. The previous-lowest was 75 against the West Indies in Delhi in 1987. This is also India's third-lowest total overall in the longest format, only behind 36 against Australia in Adelaide (2020) and 42 against England at Lord's (1974). India have recorded no one other sub-50 total in the format.

Records

And more unwanted records

As per Cricbuzz, India lost three wickets for 10 runs or fewer (10/3) in home Tests for the third time since 1990. Notably, 34 runs are the lowest at the fall of sixth wicket for India at home since 1969. The previous-lowest was 27 against New Zealand in Hyderabad. Besides, India's 46 is now the lowest Test total in Asia.

Information

India's middle order collapses

India slumped to 33/5 with the dismissal of KL Rahul (0) in the 23rd over. Ravindra Jadeja (0) also departed before tea. The second session started with back-to-back dismissals of Ravichandran Ashwin and Pant. Bumrah's departure left India reeling (40/9). He was India's final wicket.

Kohli

Kohli overtakes Dhoni, records nine-ball duck

Heading into the match, Kohli overtook MS Dhoni to become India's second-most capped player across formats. Kohli now has 536 caps for India, one more than Dhoni (535). However, the former Kohli recorded a nine-ball duck in the first innings. The 35-year-old batted at number three in the absence of Shubman Gill, who is sitting out with a stiff neck.

Henry

Henry, William share nine wickets

New Zealand seamer Matt Henry decimated India's batting line-up on Day 2. He took a stunning five-wicket haul (5/15 in 13.2 overs). Henry was supported by William O'Rourke's four-wicket haul (4/22 in 12 overs). The two bowled in tandem and triggered India's batting collapse. Southee took a solitary wicket in the form of Rohit. He conceded just eight runs in six overs.

Records

Henry bags these feats

Henry's 5/15 are now the fourth-best innings figures (Tests) for New Zealand pacers in India. He is only behind Southee, Dion Nash, and Sir Richard Hadlee. During the innings, Henry also completed 100 wickets in Test cricket. He is the joint second-fastest to this mark for New Zealand with Neil Wagner (26 matches). Only Hadlee (25 matches) is ahead of the duo.

Conway

Conway falls short of his century

Devon Conway gave NZ a solid start after India collapsed in the first two sessions. Conway defied the challenging conditions by negotiating Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. His stylish sweeps and reverse-sweeps were on display when spin came into play. In the 40th over, Conway fell to Ashwin while trying to be aggressive. He scored a 105-ball 91 (11 fours and 3 sixes).

Passage

India bounce back in final passage

Conway and Tom Latham laid NZ's foundation with a 67-run stand. Kuldeep Yadav broke the stand after sending back Latham. Following Latham's dismissal, Conway found support from Will Young. The two added 75 runs for the second wicket. Jadeja struck for India as he dismissed Young, while Ashwin added further momentum after getting rid of Conway. NZ (180/3) now lead by 134 runs.

Information

Blow for India as Pant walks off

In the final session, Rishabh Pant limped off the field as a delivery by Jadeja struck his knee behind the wicket. Although the physio assessed Pant, he looked in pain and walked off. Dhruv Jurel kept wickets for India in the remaining session.