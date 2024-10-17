Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's Matt Henry dominated India in a recent Test match, taking five wickets and reaching a career milestone of 100 Test wickets.

He is now the joint second-fastest New Zealander to achieve this feat, tying with Neil Wagner and only surpassed by Sir Richard Hadlee.

Matt Henry also completed 100 wickets in Test cricket (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Matt Henry demolishes India with fifer, completes 100 Test wickets

By Parth Dhall 01:52 pm Oct 17, 2024

What's the story New Zealand seamer Matt Henry decimated India's batting line-up on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Bengaluru. He took a stunning five-wicket haul as India, electing to bat, recorded their lowest-ever total in home Tests (46). Henry, who also completed 100 Test wickets, was supported by William ORourke's four-wicket haul. Henry also bagged the fourth-best Test figures for NZ pacers in India.

Henry rattles India's middle order

Henry was in action after Tim Southee and William ORourke uprooted India's top order. His first dismissed Sarfaraz Khan to bring India down to 10/3. The Kiwi pacer then removed Ravindra Jadeja to hand NZ their sixth wicket. Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, and Kuldeep Yadav were Henry's next victims. Henry conceded just 15 runs in 13.2 overs, including three maidens.

NZ use only two other bowlers

New Zealand used only two other bowlers as India slumped to their third-lowest total in Test history. William ORourke (4/22 in 12 overs) and Southee (1/8 in six overs) did the rest for the Kiwis.

Henry joins these veterans

As mentioned, Henry's 5/15 are now the fourth-best innings figures (Tests) for New Zealand pacers in India. He is only behind 7/64 - Tim Southee vs India, Bengaluru, 2012; 6/27 - Dion Nash vs India, Mohali, 1999; and 6/49 - Sir Richard Hadlee vs India, Wankhede, 1988. This was Henry's fourth five-wicket haul in the longest format.

100 Test wickets for Henry

During the innings, Henry also completed 100 wickets in Test cricket. As per Cricbuzz, he is the joint second-fastest to 100 Test wickets for New Zealand with Neil Wagner (26 matches). Only Hadlee (25 matches) is ahead of the duo. Henry, who made his debut in 2015, now has 100 wickets in the format at an average of 30.94.