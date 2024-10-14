Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's cricket team is shaking things up for the 2nd Test, bringing in Ghulam, a First-Class all-rounder, and focusing on spin bowling with Sajid Khan likely to open.

Pakistan announce replacements for star players ahead of 2nd Test

What's the story Pakistan have made major changes to their squad for the 2nd Test against England in Multan, starting October 15. The team will now feature three specialist spinners - Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, and Zahid Mahmood. Meanwhile, all-rounder Kamran Ghulam is all set to make his debut. He will replace Babar Azam at number four. The decision was taken after a long discussion among the selectors during Monday's training session. Here's more.

Ghulam's impressive First-Class record

Ghulam has been a mainstay all-rounder in First-Class cricket, scoring 4,525 runs at an average of 49.72. The right-handed batter owns 13 tons since the start of 2023, having slammed 1,055 runs at 55.53. Despite his stellar record, Ghulam was ignored for the 1st Test last week. He finally gets an opportunity to shine on the international stage.

Pakistan's strategy shift toward spin bowling

Pakistan have opted to open the bowling with at least one spinner, most likely Sajid Khan. This strategic shift comes after their recent struggles, losing six matches in a row under Shan Masood's captaincy. The team hasn't won a home game since February 2021. The decision to focus on spin bowling is a stark contrast to their all-seam attack against Bangladesh two months ago in Rawalpindi.

Abrar Ahmed's hospitalization prompts squad changes

Notably, the hospitalization of frontline spinner Abrar Ahmed during the 1st Test has also played a role in Pakistan's decision to include spinners. Apart from their three specialist spinners, Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, and Saud Shakeel can also bowl spin. This takes Pakistan's spin-bowling attack to six players for the 2nd Test.

Second Test to be played on same pitch

The second Multan Test will be played on the same pitch as the first one. This is an unusual move and could lead to a poor rating from the International Cricket Council (ICC) if the surface doesn't perform well. The pitch was heavily criticized for its batting-friendly nature during the first Test, where England scored their fourth-highest Test score of 823/7. They eventually won by an innings.

Pakistan's XI for 2nd Test

Pakistan XI for 2nd Test: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, and Zahid Mahmood.