In September, the ICC awarded Kamindu Mendis and Tammy Beaumont as the Men's and Women's Players of the Month, respectively.

Mendis, with an impressive average of 90.20 from four Tests, outshone Travis Head and Prabath Jayasuriya, while Beaumont's 279 runs in five matches against Ireland secured her the award over Aimee Maguire and Esha Oza.

These awards, initiated in 2021, recognize outstanding international cricket performances each month.

Both players have won the prestigious award twice

ICC Players of the Month (September): Kamindu, Beaumont bag honors

What's the story The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis and England's Tammy Beaumont the ICC Players of the Month for September 2024. This is the second time both players have been awarded their respective honors. Mendis was previously awarded in March 2024, while Beaumont was awarded her first one in February 2021.

Outstanding performance

Mendis outshines fellow nominees in September

Mendis won the ICC Men's Player of the Month award after a stellar outing in Test cricket in September. He edged out Travis Head of Australia and compatriot Prabath Jayasuriya to win the award. This is a successful period for Sri Lankan cricketers, after Dunith Wellalage and Harshitha Samarawickrama won this award in August.

Remarkable achievement

Mendis's record-breaking streak in Test cricket

Mendis has been in phenomenal touch this year, especially in the longest format of the game. He scored 451 runs at an incredible average of 90.20 from four Tests last month, including series in England and at home against New Zealand. His best showings came in the form of scores of 74 and 64 against England, and a brilliant 114 on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand at his hometown Galle.

Impressive performance

Beaumont secures ICC Women's Player of the Month award

On the other hand, Beaumont bagged the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for her sensational display in England's short format triumph in Ireland. She beat Ireland's Aimee Maguire and UAE's Esha Oza to win September's award. Beaumont scored 279 runs in her five outings against Ireland in September, proving her mettle as one of England's most dangerous short format batters.

Award

About the prestigious award

The ICC acknowledges brilliant performances every month in men's and women's categories internationally, and therefore, those players are nominated. Eventually, one of them is picked as the winner for that particular month. They have been handing out these monthly awards since the start of 2021. Renowned journalists and former cricketers form the voting panel. Meanwhile, the public has 10% voting rights.