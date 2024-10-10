Summarize Simplifying... In short Australia's Mark Taylor, India's Virender Sehwag, and England's Harry Brook have made cricket history by scoring triple-tons in Pakistan.

Taylor holds the highest individual score by a visiting batter, while Sehwag's 309 marked the first triple-century by an Indian in Test cricket.

Brook, the latest to join this elite list, recorded the second-fastest Test triple-ton.

These remarkable performances have left an indelible mark on cricketing history.

Brook made a brilliant 317 off 322 balls (Image source: X/@ICC)

Decoding visiting batters with triple-tons in Pakistan (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:24 pm Oct 10, 202403:24 pm

What's the story England's batting sensation Harry Brook rewrote the record books with a magnificent triple-hundred. The dasher made a brilliant 317 off 322 balls in the second innings of the first Test match against Pakistan in Multan. This was the second-fastest triple ton in Test history as Brook reached the milestone in just 310 balls. Here we decode visiting batters with triple-centuries in Pakistan (Tests).

#1

Mark Taylor - 334* in Peshawar, 1998

Australia's Mark Taylor owns the highest-individual score by a visiting batter in Pakistan. The then Aussie skipper and opener made an unbeaten 334 off 564 balls in the 1998 Peshwar match. His efforts meant the Aussies declared at 599/4 batting first. Interestingly, Taylor made 92 in his other outing in the game. The high-scoring match resulted in a draw.

#2

Virender Sehwag - 309 in Multan, 2004

The 2004 Multan Test between India and Pakistan is etched in cricketing history for Virender Sehwag's remarkable 309, marking the first triple-century by an Indian in Test cricket. Notably, he faced just 375 deliveries during his stay. His brilliance meant India declared at 675/5 batting first. The hosts faltered in response as the Indian team recorded a memorable innings triumph.

#3

Harry Brook - 317 in Multan, 2024

Brook is the latest entrant on this elite list. He arrived to bat at 249/3. He batted with great intent and raced to his hundred off just 118 balls. Brook didn't slow down as he also went to record the second-fastest Test triple-ton, off 310 balls. He added 454 runs with Joe Root as England declared at 823/7. Pakistan managed 556 batting first.