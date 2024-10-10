Rafael Nadal will bow out with a record 22 Grand Slam titles

Legend Rafael Nadal set to retire from tennis: Details here

What's the story In a major development, legend Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will retire from tennis at the end of this season. Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion (singles), will play his farewell match at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga. In a video message, Nadal said, "I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis."

WATCH: Nadal set to bid adieu

A record 22 Grand Slam titles

In a career spanning over two decades, Nadal has won a record 22 Grand Slam titles. Only two other players have 20+ singles honors - Novak Djokovic (24) and Roger Federer (20). Nadal has won every major at least twice (French Open: 14, Australian Open: 2, Wimbledon: 2, and US Open: 4). Nadal also has the third-most singles match-wins at Grand Slams (314-44).

King of Clay: A record 14 French Open honors

Nearly two decades after winning his maiden Grand Slam, King of Clay Nadal owns a total of 14 French Open honors (2005-2008, 2010-2014, 2017-2020, and 2022). The Spaniard has won eight more Roland Garros titles than Bjorn Borg, who owns six titles, the second-most. Nadal also holds the record for winning most titles at a Grand Slam and on a single surface (clay).

His incredible numbers at French Open

Nadal is the only player to be undefeated in 14 finals at a Grand Slam (French Open). Only three players are undefeated in six-plus finals at the same Slam. Nadal has only lost to Robin Soderling, Djokovic (twice), and Alexander Zverev at the French Open. The Spaniard has an incredible win-loss record of 112-4 at Roland Garros, bagging a win percentage of 97.

Injuries have marred Nadal's career

Nadal has been thwarted by perpetual injuries since winning the 2022 French Open, his last major title. The Spaniard has appeared in only two Grand Slams ever since - 2023 Australian Open and 2024 French Open. Besides, he featured at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nadal to bow out at Davis Cup

As mentioned, Nadal will play his final match at the Davis Cup. He has been part of Spain's title-winning sides four times, most recently in 2019. He boasts an incredible 29-1 win-loss record in singles matches at this tournament. If the Spaniard decides to make a comeback, doubles could be a suitable starting point for him given his recent lack of match play.