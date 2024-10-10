Summarize Simplifying... In short Rinku Singh, who scored a half-century in India's recent T20I victory over Bangladesh, attributes his success to his love for red-ball cricket and his partnership with Nitish Kumar Reddy.

The duo's strategic play, including a 108-run partnership in 49 balls, was instrumental in India's win.

Singh also emphasized the importance of staying focused on the present rather than worrying about future plans or expectations.

Rinku Singh helped India win the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh

Rinku Singh credits MS Dhoni for match-winning knock against Bangladesh

By Parth Dhall 03:00 pm Oct 10, 202403:00 pm

What's the story Indian batter Rinku Singh, who played a pivotal role in India's win over Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I, has attributed his success to former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Speaking to the media after the match, Singh revealed that he had been asking Dhoni for advice on how to deal with pressure situations when early wickets fall. The advice helped him deliver a match-winning performance.

Passionate player

Singh's love for red-ball cricket fuels his performance

Singh, who scored a half-century in the match, credited his stellar performance to his love for red-ball cricket. "I love playing with the red ball. The way I batted right now in this match is similar to how I bat at 5-6 number when wickets fall in domestic games," he said. This mentality helped him sail through tough waters and contribute massively to India's win.

Winning partnership

Singh and Nitish's partnership seals victory for India

Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy formed a fine partnership that took India home in the 3rd T20I in Delhi. The duo added 108 runs in just 49 balls, with Singh lauding Nitish's "intelligence." He said, "There was a no-ball, and he hit a six on the free hit. From there, Nitish's confidence soared. He batted with great intelligence." This was the strategy which helped them chase the target set by Bangladesh.

Future focus

Singh's approach to future matches and career

When asked about his future plans, Singh stressed on the importance of staying present-focused. He said, "There is no plan as such for now. Earlier, I started thinking too much, and things weren't going well. So now, I am keeping myself in the present." This way, he can focus on his performance now without being distracted by long-term goals or expectations.