Pakistan's cricketer, Abrar Ahmed, has been hospitalized due to fever after a challenging day against England in the Multan Test.

His absence led to part-time spinners Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, and Saud Shakeel stepping up, filling the gap left by Ahmed.

Despite Ahmed's tough day on the field, where he gave away 174 runs without taking a wicket, the team continues to adapt.

Abrar Ahmed was admitted to a local hospital

Multan Test: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed hospitalized with fever

By Parth Dhall 02:39 pm Oct 10, 202402:39 pm

What's the story Pakistan cricket team suffered a major blow on October 10 as their lead spinner for the ongoing first Test against England, Abrar Ahmed, was ruled out due to illness. The leg-spinner missed the fielding action and is unlikely to take further part in England's first innings. Ahmed was admitted for treatment after a medical examination at a local hospital.

Performance review

Ahmed's performance in the ongoing Test

Before falling sick, Ahmed was given a tough time by England batters on Day 3 of the ongoing Multan Test. He bowled 21 overs for 143 runs without taking a wicket. Overall, in four sessions, he bowled 35 overs and gave away 174 runs without taking a single wicket. This only added to Pakistan's woes in the match.

Team adjustment

Part-time spinners step up in Ahmed's absence

In Ahmed's absence, part-time spinners Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, and Saud Shakeel filled the void. The trio bowled nine overs between them on Day 3. Notably, the Pakistan team management had released two spinners - Noman Ali and Zahid Mahmood - on Day 1 of the Test.