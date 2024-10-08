Summarize Simplifying... In short India's Women's cricket team is set to face Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India defeated Pakistan in their previous encounter (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's T20 World Cup: India eye big win against SL

By Parth Dhall 06:01 pm Oct 08, 202406:01 pm

Details

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play host to the evening fixture on October 9. Notably, dew has not impacted the matches in Dubai so far. However, the sticky surface coupled with long boundaries have produced some low-scoring encounters lately. The impending India-SL encounter, starting at 7:00pm IST, will be aired live on the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, Hotstar will provide live-streaming.

Record

A look at head-to-head record

India and Sri Lanka have locked horns in 25 WT20Is as of now. The Women in Blue have a 19-5 lead over the Lankans, while one match was washed out. However, India are coming off a defeat to Sri Lanka in the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup final. Notably, India have won eight of their nine WT20Is against SL at neutral venues.

Information

Is Harmanpreet Kaur good to go?

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur suffered a neck injury during their match against Pakistan in Dubai. The incident occurred in the penultimate over of India's run-chase when Harmanpreet was forced to retire hurt. It remains to be seen if Harmanpreet will play the SL game.

Journey

How have India and SL fared?

As mentioned, India lost their tournament opener to New Zealand before beating Pakistan. They are presently fourth in the five-team Group A, with a Net Run Rate of -1.217. Meanwhile, the Lankans are languishing at the bottom after suffering two back-to-back defeats. It will be a must-win encounter for them. Notably, the top-two teams from Group A and B will qualify for the semi-finals.

Probable XIs

A look at Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, and Renuka Thakur Singh. Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicket-keeper), Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, and Inoka Ranaweera.