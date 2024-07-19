Jemimah Rodrigues completes 2,000 WT20I runs: Decoding her stats
Jemimah Rodrigues has become the fourth Indian to complete 2,000 runs in Women's T20Is. The young dasher attained the milestone with just her third run in the Asia Cup T20 opener against Pakistan in Dambulla on Friday. She remained unbeaten on 3 as India (109/3) chased down Pakistan's score of 108. Rodrigues has been a key figure of India's WT20I unit. Here's more.
Rodrigues joins these names
Playing her 95th game in the format, Rodrigues has raced to 2,000 runs as she averages 30.30. The tally includes 11 half-centuries and a strike rate of 112.93. Her highest score reads 76. Harmanpreet Kaur (3,349), Smriti Mandhana (3,365), and Mithali Raj (2,364) are the other Indians with over 2,000 runs in the format.
Dissecting her T20I numbers
In 27 WT20I games at home, Rodrigues owns 343 runs as her average in this regard is just over 16. She has tallied 857 runs across 37 away games at 34.28. Across 32 neutral matches, the middle-order batter has garnered 800 runs at a stunning average of 40. Rodrigues has five, four, and two fifties in neutral, away, and home T20Is, respectively.