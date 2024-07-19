In short Simplifying... In short In the recent Asia Cup T20, the Indian Women's cricket team delivered a stellar performance against Pakistan Women's team.

Smriti Mandhana scored 45 for INDW (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Asia Cup T20, India Women humble Pakistan Women: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:07 pm Jul 19, 202410:07 pm

What's the story The Indian women's cricket team trounced arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup T20 2024 Group A clash in Dambulla on Friday. Pakistan were bundled out for 108 in 19.2 overs. Deepti Sharma claimed 3/20. Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Shreyanka Patil claimed two wickets each. In response, Indian openers added 85 runs before the job got completed (109/3). Here are further details.

PAK innings

Pakistan Women struggle against India with the bat

Pakistan Women innings didn't get any sort of momentum as they kept losing wickets at regular junctures. PAKW were 57/3 at the end of 11 overs, but lost their way after that. Off the top 7 players, only two batters got to double figures. More importantly, the lack of strike rotation saw the side suffer. Credit to the Indian bowlers for delivering the goods.

Information

3 Pakistan batters get past 20

Sidra Ameen was Pakistan's top scorer. She managed 25 runs from 35 balls (4s: 3). Tuba Hassan and Fatima Sana scored 22 runs each respectively. Sana was unbeaten and was the only six-hitter for her side (2).

Bowling

Key numbers for the Indian bowlers

Renuka claimed 2/14 from her four overs. She owns 45 wickets from 43 matches at 22.73 (ER: 6.51). Vastrakar managed 2/31 from four overs. She has raced to 55 wickets from 67 matches at 20.54. Shreyanka impresses with figures worth 2/14 from 3.2 overs. She now owns 16 scalps from 12 matches at 18.75. Deepti (3/20) has raced to 124 scalps at 19.12.

Mandhana

Mandhana surpasses 1,000 runs at neutral venues

Mandhana scored 45 runs for India. She smashed nine fours in a 31-ball knock (SR: 145.16). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 137 matches (132 innings), Mandhana now owns 3,365 runs at 28.27. She has gone past 450 fours (451). In nine matches versus PAKW, Mandhana has slammed 232 runs at 29. Mandhana also went past 1,000 runs at neutral venues (1,012 at 28.11).

Information

Shafali scores 40 for INDW

Opener Shafali Verma smashed a 29-ball 40. She hit six fours and a six. In 77 matches, Shafali now owns 1,788 runs at 24.49. Her strike rate reads 129.65.

Rodrigues

Rodrigues completes 2,000 WT20I runs

Jemimah Rodrigues became the fourth Indian to complete WT20I 2,000 runs.. She attained the milestone with just her third run. She remained unbeaten on 3. Playing her 95th game in the format, Rodrigues has raced to 2,000 runs at an average of 30.30. Harmanpreet Kaur (3,349), Mandhana (3,365), and Mithali Raj (2,364) are the other Indians with over 2,000 runs in the format.