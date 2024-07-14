Samson smashed a 45-ball 58 against Zimbabwe in the 5th T20I (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Sanju Samson slams his second T20I half-century: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 09:18 pm Jul 14, 202409:18 pm

What's the story Sanju Samson starred in India's 42-run win over Zimbabwe in the 5th and final T20I in Harare. The star wicketkeeper-batter smashed a 45-ball 58 as the visitors successfully defended 167. Zimbabwe were bowled out for a mere 125, with Mukesh Kumar taking a four-wicket haul. With this, Samson raced to his second half-century in T20I cricket. Here are the key stats.

Half-century

Second T20I half-ton for Samson

Samson laid the foundation for India's win with a 58-run knock in Harare. He consumed 45 balls, having slammed a four and 4 sixes. The wicketkeeper-batter added 65 runs along with Riyan Parag, lifting India up from a spot of bother. Samson raced to his second half-century in T20I cricket. He also completed 400 runs in the shortest format.

Career

Over 400 runs in T20I cricket

Samson has featured in just 28 T20Is despite making his debut in the format in 2015. He is yet to cement his spot in India's core group. Nevertheless, Samson has racked up 444 runs at an average of 21.14 in the shortest format. He has a healthy strike-rate of 133.33. As mentioned, Samson's tally includes two fifty-plus scores.

Match

A look at match summary

Yashasvi Jaiswal started India's innings with a bang but departed in the first over. India also lost Abhishek Sharma and skipper Shubman Gill within the Powerplay. However, Samson and Riyan took India past 100 from 40/3. Shivam Dube's 12-ball 26 eventually drove India to 167/6. In the second innings, Mukesh took two early wickets before Zimbabwe collapsed. Faraz Akram's 27 went in vain.