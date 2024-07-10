In brief Simplifying... In brief Zimbabwe's Dion Myers scored his first T20I half-century, hitting an unbeaten 65 off 49 balls against India, the second-highest individual score for Zimbabwe in T20I cricket against India.

Despite a strong start from Indian openers and Zimbabwe losing five wickets, Myers' performance helped Zimbabwe add 119 runs, marking their second instance of surpassing the 150-run mark against India in this format.

Dion Myers smashed an unbeaten 65(49) against India (Image source: X/@ZimCricketv)

Zimbabwe's Dion Myers slams his maiden T20I half-century: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 09:30 pm Jul 10, 202409:30 pm

What's the story Dion Myers slammed a consolation half-century in Zimbabwe's 23-run defeat to India in the 3rd T20I. Myers smashed an unbeaten 65(49) as the hosts failed to chase 159/6. Zimbabwe were 39/5 at one stage before Myers and Clive Madande added 77 runs together. With this, Myers raced to his maiden half-century in T20Is. He recorded the second-highest individual T20I score for Zimbabwe against India.

Knock

A counter-attacking knock from Myers

While wickets kept falling at regular intervals, Myers held his nerves and kept Zimbabwe afloat. He launched a befitting counter-attacking while adding a 77-run stand with Madande. Myers eventually smashed an unbeaten 65 off 49 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and a six. The right-handed batter raced to his maiden T20I century in his 11th encounter.

Score

Myers enters record books

As mentioned, Myers registered the second-highest individual score for Zimbabwe against India in T20I cricket. He is only behind Chamu Chibhabha, who scored 67 against India in 2015. Notably, Myers and Chibhabha have scored 60+ runs against this opposition in a T20I. Elton Chigumbura remains the only other batter with a half-century against India in the format.

Match

A look at match summary

Batting first, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill added 67 runs. The latter then joined forces with Ruturaj Gaikwad to get India past 150. Sanju Samson's finishing touch eventually powered India to 182/4. Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed started India's defense with successive wickets. Washington Sundar contributed thereafter, bringing Zimbabwe down to 39/5. Although Myers and Madande fared well, Zimbabwe fell short (159/6).

Information

Zimbabwe add 119 runs after losing five wickets

Zimbabwe added as many as 119 runs after the fall of fifth wicket, the most by this side in this regard in T20Is, as per Cricbuzz. This was only the second instance of Zimbabwe getting past the 150-run mark against India in the shortest format.