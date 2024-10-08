Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh is eager to shine in all cricket formats, including the challenging Test matches.

Despite stiff competition from seasoned players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Singh is hopeful of proving his worth in the upcoming Ranji Trophy.

His potential could fill the void left by left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan, who retired from Test cricket in 2014.

Arshdeep Singh missed out on his Test debut after the 2024 Duleep Trophy

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh aspires to excel across formats

By Parth Dhall 07:01 pm Oct 08, 202407:01 pm

What's the story Star Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has expressed his ambition to excel across formats for Team India. Despite missing out on his Test debut after the Duleep Trophy 2024, Singh remains a bright prospect for the impending Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. He demonstrated his resilience by achieving career-best First-Class figures worth 90/9 and is now eyeing an opportunity in India's ongoing Test season.

Want to do my best: Singh

Ahead of 2nd T20I between India and Bangladesh scheduled in Delhi, Singh said, "I want to do my best in all the formats wherever I get the opportunity." His comment highlights his desire to leave a mark in international cricket. Although the left-arm pacer isn't expected to join the squad for the upcoming India vs New Zealand Test series, starting October 16, he is hopeful of proving his mettle during Ranji Trophy's first phase.

Singh's potential challenges in securing a Test spot

Securing a spot in the Test team could be a challenge for Singh. He will have to compete against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Yash Dayal. Not only will he be competing against another left-arm pacer, but also against talents like Akash, who has shown exceptional control in previous matches against Bangladesh.

Should India test him in Tests?

India have not produced an out-and-out left-arm seamer in Test cricket after Zaheer Khan bid adieu to the format in 2014. The left-arm pacer was the backbone of India's bowling line-up across formats for over a decade. He finished with 311 Test wickets. Singh, who is still young, certainly has the potential to go the distance in the longest format.