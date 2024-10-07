Summarize Simplifying... In short Sanath Jayasuriya, after leading Sri Lanka to significant victories as interim coach, has been appointed as the full-time head coach.

His first challenge in the new role will be the upcoming white-ball games against the West Indies.

Sanath Jayasuriya appointed Sri Lanka's full-time head coach: Details here

What's the story Former Sri Lankan cricketer, Sanath Jayasuriya, has been appointed the full-time head coach of the men's national team. His appointment was confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on October 1, 2024. Notably, Jayasuriya's contract will run until the end of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. The announcement comes after Jayasuriya's successful interim coaching stint since early July. Here are further details.

Jayasuriya's coaching stint marked by significant victories

Jayasuriya's interim coaching stint was highlighted by some major wins for the Sri Lankan team. They sealed their first bilateral ODI series against India in 27 years and registered a Test win on English soil after a decade. The Lankans also routed New Zealand 2-0 at home in Test series. These victories were instrumental in Jayasuriya's elevation from interim to full-time head coach.

SLC acknowledges Jayasuriya's performances

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) also took note of the team's stellar performances against India, England, and New Zealand under Jayasuriya's interim leadership. In a statement, the board said that these accomplishments played a major role in their decision to appoint him as the full-time head coach. This is Jayasuriya's first major coaching assignment, where he hopes to create an environment that promotes player autonomy.

Coaching approach and player feedback

Jayasuriya has articulated his coaching philosophy in a few interviews, stressing on the need to create an environment for the players to operate freely. His philosophy has been embraced by the team, with several players openly lauding his methods. Before this, Jayasuriya had been the chief selector of the Sri Lankan team in two separate stints before being handed a two-year ban under ICC's anti-corruption code.

Upcoming assignments as full-time head coach

Jayasuriya's first assignment as the full-time head coach will be the impending white-ball games against the West Indies, scheduled to be held in Dambulla and Pallekele. As mentioned, Sri Lanka recently defeated India and New Zealand in ODIs and Tests respectively. Despite a 1-2 loss in England, the team fought well under Jayasuriya's guidance.