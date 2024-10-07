Saint Lucia Kings won the final by six wickets

Saint Lucia Kings clinch maiden CPL title: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 12:18 pm Oct 07, 202412:18 pm

What's the story Saint Lucia Kings claimed the 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title after beating the Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets in the final. This marks the Kings's first-ever CPL title, which came after they chased down 139 after being down to 51/4. Heroics of Aaron Jones and Roston Chase made them triumphant. The win was achieved at the Providence Stadium under the captaincy of Faf du Plessis.

Match highlights

Chase and Jones lead Saint Lucia to victory

Roston Chase and Aaron Jones were the heroes of the final match as their fifth-wicket partnership swung the match in favor of Saint Lucia Kings. After a shaky start at 51/4 in the chase, Chase's unbeaten 39 and Jones's 48* took them past the line, with 11 balls remaining. The Kings required 65 off 30 balls before Moeen Ali's 27-run over turned the tide. They eventually won with 11 balls to spare.

Journey to success

A long-awaited title for Saint Lucia Kings

The Saint Lucia Kings, one of the original six teams from the tournament's inception in 2013, had a rocky start with two bottom-place finishes in their first two seasons. However, the team's fortunes started to change in 2020 when KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited, the consortium behind Punjab Kings (PBKS), took over. This year's victory ends an 11-season wait for the coveted CPL trophy and makes them only the fifth team to win this championship.

Twitter Post

WATCH: A historic trophy for the Kings

Ahmad

Most wickets in CPL 2024

Afghanistan wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad was the standout bowler of the match. He took three wickets for just 19 runs in four overs, as the Kings restricted GAW to 138/8. The left-arm wrist-spinner was eventually adjudged the Player of the Tournament. Ahmad finished with 22 wickets, now the second-most for a player in a season. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is only behind Dwayne Bravo (28 in 2015).

Information

Jewel Andrew: Emerging Player of the Year

Following the final, Jewel Andrew was adjudged the Emerging Player of the Year. As per Cricbuzz, he became the youngest player to score a CPL fifty. Overall, Andrew tallied 128 runs in six innings.

Information

Pooran hammered over 500 runs

Trinbago Knight Riders's Nicholas Pooran had a stellar run this season. He scored 504 runs from 11 matches at an incredible average of 56.00. The left-handed dasher recorded a staggering strike-rate of 169.69. He also hammered a ton.