In the US National Cricket League, Suresh Raina's stellar performance led the New York Lions to a 19-run victory over the Los Angeles Waves.

Despite a shaky start, Raina and Upul Tharanga's 89-run partnership helped the Lions set a challenging target.

The Waves, despite efforts from Adam Rossington, Tim David, and Joe Burns, fell short, with Shakib Al Hasan only contributing 13 runs.

Raina smashed a 28-ball 53 in the match

Suresh Raina stars in US National Cricket League, smashes Shakib

By Parth Dhall 11:30 am Oct 07, 202411:30 am

What's the story Former Indian cricket all-rounder, Suresh Raina, played a remarkable knock in the ongoing US National Cricket League (NCL) on October 5. Representing the New York Lions, Raina delivered an impressive performance against the Los Angeles Waves. He scored a quickfire 53 off just 28 balls, including 3 sixes and 6 fours. Two of these sixes were hit off Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's bowling.

Match highlights

Raina's onslaught boosts New York Lions's total

The New York Lions were off to a shaky start after losing opener Asad Shafiq for just three runs. However, Raina, along with former Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga (40 off 23), steadied the ship with an 89-run partnership. This crucial alliance helped the Lions post a competitive total of 126 in their stipulated 10 overs, setting a challenging target for the Los Angeles Waves.

Chase summary

Los Angeles Waves falter in chase against New York Lions

In response to the Lions's total, the Waves lost Stevie Eskinazi for a golden duck. Although Adam Rossington, Tim David, and Joe Burns starred for the Waves, they fell short of their target. Shakib Al Hasan, who recently featured in the India Test series, could only manage 13 runs from 16 balls in the NCL game. He later conceded 18 runs in his sole over with the ball.

Match result

New York Lions secure victory in US National Cricket League

The New York Lions emerged victorious by 19 runs, thanks to Raina's explosive batting and effective bowling from their side. Young American bowler Shourya Gaur led the wicket-taking for the Lions with three scalps. Besides, South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi bagged two wickets. This win marks the second victory in the Sixty Strikes format of NCL, following Texas Gladiators CC's triumph in the inaugural match.

Raina

Raina retired from international cricket in 2020

Raina falls among the most audacious white-ball batters India have produced. In an international career spanning nearly 12 years, the 37-year-old amassed 5,615 runs from 226 ODIs at an average of 35.31 (five tons and 36 half-centuries). He also played 18 Tests and 78 T20Is, having racked up 768 and 1,605 runs respectively. Raina, also known for his acrobatic fielding, retired from international cricket in August 2020.