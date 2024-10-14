Gautam Gambhir wants Team India to flourish across batting conditions
Ahead of India's three-match Test series against New Zealand, head coach Gautam Gambhir has laid down his vision for the squad. The series will begin on October 16 in Bengaluru. This comes after India's recent clean sweep against Bangladesh at home. Gambhir wants India to be a side that can score 400 runs in a day and also has the temperament to bat out two days for a draw.
Gambhir emphasizes adaptability and growth in Test cricket
In a pre-match press conference, Gambhir highlighted the need for adaptability and growth in Test cricket. "We want to be a team that can score 400 in a day and can bat for two days. And that is called growth, adaptability and Test cricket," he said. The coach further expressed confidence in his team's ability to handle various match situations with aplomb.
Gambhir advocates for aggressive and natural cricket
Gambhir also emphasized his faith in playing aggressive and natural cricket. He said, "I can't talk about world cricket because every team has its ideology and every team has its own way of playing." The coach further added that the Indian cricket team currently has a diversity of batters.
Gambhir supports players' natural game in high-risk situations
Gambhir also backed players who want to play their natural game, even if it means taking high-risk shots. He said, "We are not going to hold back people who want to play their natural game." The coach also added that there will be days when they might get bundled out for 100 but that is how they want to entertain the crowd.
India's recent T20I victory and upcoming challenges
India are coming off a T20I series sweep against Bangladesh at home. They thrashed the Tigers in the 3rd T20I in Hyderabad after scoring 297 runs, the highest-ever T20I total by a Test-playing nation. If India win the upcoming series against New Zealand 3-0, they will be all but assured a place in the ICC World Test Championship final. Here's yet another chance for Gambhir's vision of aggressive and adaptable cricket to be realized.