Gautam Gambhir, coach of Team India, emphasizes the need for adaptability and aggressive play in Test cricket.

He supports players' natural game, even in high-risk situations, and aims for the team to entertain the crowd.

Coming off a T20I series sweep against Bangladesh, India now faces New Zealand, with a chance to secure a place in the ICC World Test Championship final.

The New Zealand Test series opener will be played in Bengaluru

Gautam Gambhir wants Team India to flourish across batting conditions

By Parth Dhall 06:39 pm Oct 14, 202406:39 pm

What's the story Ahead of India's three-match Test series against New Zealand, head coach Gautam Gambhir has laid down his vision for the squad. The series will begin on October 16 in Bengaluru. This comes after India's recent clean sweep against Bangladesh at home. Gambhir wants India to be a side that can score 400 runs in a day and also has the temperament to bat out two days for a draw.

Coach's perspective

Gambhir emphasizes adaptability and growth in Test cricket

In a pre-match press conference, Gambhir highlighted the need for adaptability and growth in Test cricket. "We want to be a team that can score 400 in a day and can bat for two days. And that is called growth, adaptability and Test cricket," he said. The coach further expressed confidence in his team's ability to handle various match situations with aplomb.

Strategy insight

Gambhir advocates for aggressive and natural cricket

Gambhir also emphasized his faith in playing aggressive and natural cricket. He said, "I can't talk about world cricket because every team has its ideology and every team has its own way of playing." The coach further added that the Indian cricket team currently has a diversity of batters.

Game approach

Gambhir supports players' natural game in high-risk situations

Gambhir also backed players who want to play their natural game, even if it means taking high-risk shots. He said, "We are not going to hold back people who want to play their natural game." The coach also added that there will be days when they might get bundled out for 100 but that is how they want to entertain the crowd.

Team performance

India's recent T20I victory and upcoming challenges

India are coming off a T20I series sweep against Bangladesh at home. They thrashed the Tigers in the 3rd T20I in Hyderabad after scoring 297 runs, the highest-ever T20I total by a Test-playing nation. If India win the upcoming series against New Zealand 3-0, they will be all but assured a place in the ICC World Test Championship final. Here's yet another chance for Gambhir's vision of aggressive and adaptable cricket to be realized.