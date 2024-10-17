Summarize Simplifying... In short Virat Kohli has surpassed MS Dhoni to become the Indian cricketer with the second-most international appearances, boasting a career of 116 Tests, 295 ODIs, and 125 T20Is.

Kohli now has 536 caps for India (Source: X/@ICC)

Virat Kohli overtakes Dhoni, records second-most international appearances for India

By Parth Dhall 12:44 pm Oct 17, 202412:44 pm

What's the story Star batter Virat Kohli has overtaken Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become India's second-most capped player across formats. The former reached the landmark on Day 1 of the 1st Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli now has 536 caps for India, one more than Dhoni (535). He now only trails Sachin Tendulkar, who leads with a record 664 caps and is also the most capped international cricketer globally.

Career overview

Kohli's impressive international cricket journey

Kohli's international cricket career features 116 Tests, 295 ODIs, and 125 T20Is. His long-time batting partner Dhoni bid adieu in 2020 after playing 538 internationals (three for Asia/ICC). The former has amassed a staggering 27,041 runs, the fourth-most in international cricket. Besides, Kohli has also led India in 213 international matches, a tally that includes 135 wins and 60 defeats.

Start

A forgettable start in Bengaluru

Despite attaining this feat, Kohli continues to chase his form in Test cricket. Kohli recorded a nine-ball duck in the first innings against New Zealand in Bengaluru. The 35-year-old batted at number three in the absence of Shubman Gill, with India electing to field under overcast conditions. India were down to 10/3 in the first hour.