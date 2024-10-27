MSK Prasad highlights 'certain pattern' concerning Team India
Former Indian cricket team selector, MSK Prasad, has raised alarm over a recurring problem in the team's performance. He highlighted that India's top order hasn't been up to the mark in the first innings of Test matches. "Of late, we aren't scoring enough runs in the first innings of Test matches," Prasad told PTI. The observation comes amid discussions on India's recent home series loss to New Zealand and an impending transition phase for the team due to aging players.
Insight on India's strategy
Analyzing India's strategy, Prasad highlighted the need for a solid first innings. He said, "If you can bat long enough to score 450, you'll give more time to pitches to show wear and tear and in turn it helps the spinners." This revelation highlights how crucial it is to stay at the crease for long to turn the match in your favor.
Devang Gandhi echoes Prasad's concerns
Devang Gandhi, Prasad's former selection committee colleague, echoed his concerns. He noted that playing spin has been a problem for a while now. "In the past few years, most state teams have been preparing green tracks and on those tracks; you can hardly bowl your frontline spinners for 10-12 overs in a day," Gandhi said. This highlights another potential area of improvement for the team.
Prasad and Gandhi discuss young batters' approach
Prasad also shared his views on the approach of budding batters in domestic cricket. He observed that they tend to negotiate the flatter trajectory of spinners who aren't flighting the ball enough. On a different note, Gandhi expressed optimism about India's prospects in Australia despite these issues. He said, "This is a good bunch of cricketers and Australia won't give you green-top or seaming wickets."
Prasad questions Pujara's exclusion from Australia series
Prasad also questioned the decision to leave Cheteshwar Pujara out of the Australia series. He said Pujara's experience and solidity are assets for the Indian team in Australia. However, both Vijay Dahiya and Gandhi disagreed with this view. Dahiya argued while Pujara has set benchmarks, his recent double-century came against a less formidable domestic attack.
India lose first home Test series since 2012
In a record-breaking feat, New Zealand beat India in Pune to seal the three-match Test series. While NZ won their maiden Test series in the nation, India lost their first Test series at home in over a decade. In the series opener (Bengaluru), India were bowled out for their lowest-ever Test score at home (46). While spinners have done their job for India, senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have underperformed.