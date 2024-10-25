Summarize Simplifying... In short Rahane's quick thinking saved Yashasvi Jaiswal's cricket career from a potential four-match ban.

Rahane's decision to send Jaiswal off the pitch during a game led to the match referee reducing the penalty to a 15-20% fine of his match fees instead of a ban.

This crucial intervention not only kept Jaiswal in the game but also paved his way to international cricket, highlighting the importance of leadership in sports.

Rahane recalled an incident from Duleep Trophy 2022 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

How Rahane's decision saved Yashasvi Jaiswal's career from potential derailment?

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:51 am Oct 25, 2024

What's the story Veteran Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane recently recalled an incident from the Duleep Trophy 2022 match between West Zone and South Zone. During the match, Rahane, who was the captain, took the important call of sending his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal off the field. Jaiswal's sledging of an opponent had gone too far, according to Rahane. The incident was revealed on the Curly Tales podcast on YouTube.

Ban averted

Rahane's decision prevented potential ban for Jaiswal

Rahane admitted that his decision could have upset Jaiswal back then. But he stressed on not crossing certain boundaries in cricket. "Yes, he might have been upset with me. While you can sledge another player, but you cannot cross the line," Rahane said on the podcast. He added that had he not taken this step, Jaiswal could have been banned from further matches.

Referee's response

Match referee's reaction to Rahane's decision

Rahane's decision came as a blessing for Jaiswal as the match referee had initially intended to hand the young player a four-match ban. This could have affected his rise in the domestic cricket heavily. "I took this call instinctively to send him out of the pitch and the match referee had told me that he was going to hand Jaiswal a four-match ban," Rahane said.

Penalty reduction

Jaiswal's penalty reduced to fine, thanks to Rahane's intervention

The match referee, taken aback by Rahane's move, opted against handing the ban to Jaiswal. He was instead fined 15-20% of his match fees. "Even the referee did not expect to see such a move but because of that, he didn't give the ban. He was just given a fine of 15-20% of his match fees and he played the matches after as well," Rahane explained on the podcast.

Career progression

Rahane's decision aided Jaiswal's rise in international cricket

Following this incident, Jaiswal has made a mark in the national team. He now has a permanent place at the top of the order in Test cricket. Rahane's daring decision not only saved Jaiswal from a probable ban but also paved his way to international cricket. Rahane's move highlights the significance of leadership and mentorship in building young cricketers' careers.