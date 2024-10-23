Summarize Simplifying... In short NSW coach Shipperd has endorsed 29-year-old wicketkeeper Inglis and 19-year-old Konstas for Australia's Test opener role against India.

Despite Inglis's lack of experience as an opener and Konstas's recent performance, Shipperd believes their skills and composure make them strong candidates.

He also noted that Konstas is handling the sudden media attention well, and the upcoming Australian A team matches will be crucial for their selection. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Inglis has been in sublime form

NSW coach endorses Inglis, Konstas for Australia's Test opener role

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:10 am Oct 23, 202410:10 am

What's the story Highly rated New South Wales coach Greg Shipperd has backed Josh Inglis and Sam Konstas as potential candidates for the role of Australia's Test opener in the upcoming series against India. He feels Inglis, who is in sublime form at the Sheffield Shield level (122, 48, 101, and 26* in his first four innings this season), should be given a shot at the opening slot in the first Test at Perth's Optus Stadium.

Career progression

Inglis's international cricket journey and performance

Inglis, a 29-year-old wicketkeeper, has played 49 ODIs and T20Is for Australia but is yet to debut in Tests. Despite his stellar Sheffield Shield form, he is unlikely to usurp Alex Carey as the keeper, given Carey's own stellar form. Notably, Inglis has never opened in First-Class cricket. His batting positions have fluctuated between No.3, No.4, and No.5 with little success but all his seven FC centuries have come at No.6 or below.

Coach's confidence

Shipperd's faith in Konstas despite recent performance

Shipperd also backed 19-year-old Konstas, despite his MCG showing. "I thought he was a bit stiff in the first innings and in the second innings, I think he started to show everybody again what he's got," Shipperd said. He lauded Konstas's composure and balance during the game, hinting these traits make him a strong candidate for the Test opener role against India.

Handling pressure

Konstas's handling of media attention and future prospects

Shipperd also noted that Konstas is dealing with the sudden media and public interest well. "He's really relaxed and just focused on learning and focused on what his game is all about," he said. Shipperd believes that the upcoming matches for the Australian A team will be decisive in determining what the Australian selectors will do, marking a crucial phase in Konstas's career.