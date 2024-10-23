NSW coach endorses Inglis, Konstas for Australia's Test opener role
Highly rated New South Wales coach Greg Shipperd has backed Josh Inglis and Sam Konstas as potential candidates for the role of Australia's Test opener in the upcoming series against India. He feels Inglis, who is in sublime form at the Sheffield Shield level (122, 48, 101, and 26* in his first four innings this season), should be given a shot at the opening slot in the first Test at Perth's Optus Stadium.
Inglis's international cricket journey and performance
Inglis, a 29-year-old wicketkeeper, has played 49 ODIs and T20Is for Australia but is yet to debut in Tests. Despite his stellar Sheffield Shield form, he is unlikely to usurp Alex Carey as the keeper, given Carey's own stellar form. Notably, Inglis has never opened in First-Class cricket. His batting positions have fluctuated between No.3, No.4, and No.5 with little success but all his seven FC centuries have come at No.6 or below.
Shipperd's faith in Konstas despite recent performance
Shipperd also backed 19-year-old Konstas, despite his MCG showing. "I thought he was a bit stiff in the first innings and in the second innings, I think he started to show everybody again what he's got," Shipperd said. He lauded Konstas's composure and balance during the game, hinting these traits make him a strong candidate for the Test opener role against India.
Konstas's handling of media attention and future prospects
Shipperd also noted that Konstas is dealing with the sudden media and public interest well. "He's really relaxed and just focused on learning and focused on what his game is all about," he said. Shipperd believes that the upcoming matches for the Australian A team will be decisive in determining what the Australian selectors will do, marking a crucial phase in Konstas's career.