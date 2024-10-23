Summarize Simplifying... In short Washington Sundar has been added to India's Test squad, providing a third spin option and strengthening the batting lineup.

His inclusion is strategic against New Zealand's four left-handers and is backed by his recent impressive performance in the Ranji Trophy.

Despite limited opportunities due to injuries, Sundar's potential is highlighted by his domestic performance and his return to red-ball cricket after last playing in March 2021.

Sundar has been drafted into the Test squad (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Here's why Washington Sundar was included in India's Test squad

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:34 am Oct 23, 202409:34 am

What's the story The Indian cricket team drafted all-rounder Washington Sundar for the second Test against New Zealand. The match will be played in Pune on November 24. Assistant coach Ryan 10 Doeschate clarified this wasn't a desperate move, but a strategic one to strengthen India's bowling attack. He stressed Sundar's inclusion is aimed at countering the Kiwi left-handers in their playing XI.

Strategy explained

Sundar's inclusion is a strategic move: Doeschate

Doeschate explained the rationale behind Sundar's inclusion in the Test squad. "They (New Zealand) are filled with four left-handers in the XI," he said. The coach also praised Sundar for his performance in the white-ball squad and acknowledged his recent Ranji Trophy performance, where he scored 152 runs for Tamil Nadu against Delhi. This is Sundar's return to red-ball cricket after last playing a Test match for India in March 2021.

Batting boost

Sundar's return strengthens India's batting order

Sundar's inclusion in the Test squad not only gives India a third spin option but also bolsters their batting order. This is especially important as India trail 0-1 after losing the opening Test in Bengaluru. The second Test will be played from October 24-28 at the Maharashtra Cricket Ground in Pune, where the conditions are expected to suit spinners.

Career trajectory

Sundar's journey and future prospects in Test cricket

Since his Test debut in 2021, Sundar has only played three other matches, taking six wickets and scoring 265 runs with three fifties. Despite being viewed as a potential replacement for Ravichandran Ashwin, injuries have restricted his opportunities. However, he made a comeback last year with T20I tours and has been a regular in two formats this year. His recent domestic performance further highlights his potential value to the team.