Summarize Simplifying... In short Jordan Cox, England's reserve batter, is set to make his Test debut during England's tour of New Zealand, stepping in for Smith who will be absent for the birth of his child.

Despite a finger injury, Cox has been refining his skills with Brendon McCullum and has a promising record in First-Class cricket.

He's also expected to join England's white-ball squads for their Caribbean tour, potentially making his ODI debut against the West Indies. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jordan Cox has been in fine form

Jordan Cox set for Test debut during England's NZ tour

By Rajdeep Saha 05:27 pm Oct 19, 202405:27 pm

What's the story Jordan Cox is set to make his Test debut as England's wicketkeeper in the upcoming New Zealand tour. The opportunity comes as wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith is set to go on paternity leave, which will overlap with part of the series. Smith and his partner are expecting their first child in mid-December, a timeline that could coincide with either the second or third Test match in New Zealand. Here's more.

Fatherhood 1st

Smith prioritizes fatherhood over cricket

Smith has made it clear that he wants to be there when his child is born, saying it's something he doesn't want to miss. He told the Daily Mail, "Being at the birth of my son is not something I want to miss." He added, "It will be a memory that I cherish more than any in cricket anyway, so if I lost my place because of it, so be it."

Career progression

Cox has 8 tons and 12 fifties in FC cricket

Cox, who just turned 24, has been England's reserve batter for their last five Test matches. He made his international debut in England's T20I series against Australia last month. Despite a horrific finger injury preventing him from keeping wicket for Essex this summer, Cox has been honing his skills with Brendon McCullum in Pakistan. Cox has played 53 First-Class matches and owns 3,194 runs at 39.92. He has 8 tons and 12 fifties under his belt.

Supportive stance

McCullum supports Smith's decision, praises Cox

Meanwhile, McCullum has been sympathetic to Smith's plight and assured that Cox is prepared to fill in. He said, "At this stage, it looks like Jamie will probably play the first [Test in New Zealand] and may miss the next two." McCullum also backed Cox's capabilities despite his little experience as a wicketkeeper in the last year.

Career shift

Cox's transition and performance at Essex

Cox, who had previously played for Kent, joined Essex in hopes of finding a change that would reignite his love for four-day cricket. He replaced Dan Lawrence, who moved to Surrey, in the No. 4 position. In his first County Championship season with Essex, Cox scored four centuries at an average of 65.57, showcasing his potential as a top-order batter.

Future prospects

Cox's upcoming opportunities in white-ball cricket

Cox is likely to join England's white-ball squads for their upcoming Caribbean tour, unless a batter falls sick or gets injured ahead of Thursday's third Test in Rawalpindi. He is also likely to make his ODI debut in the series against West Indies. These matches could give him an opportunity to book a place in England's squad for next year's ICC Champions Trophy.