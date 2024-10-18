Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra showcased his batting prowess by scoring his first Test century in Asia, despite India's bowling pressure.

Since his Test debut in 2021, Ravindra has accumulated over 750 runs in 10 Tests, including two centuries and three half-centuries, maintaining an impressive average of over 42.

His performance in Bengaluru marked his maiden Test ton in Asia.

Rachin Ravindra helped New Zealand get past 300 on Day 3 (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Rachin Ravindra slams his first Test ton in Asia: Stats

By Parth Dhall 12:16 pm Oct 18, 2024

What's the story New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra has slammed his second century in Test cricket. The left-hander reached the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the 1st Test against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Ravindra's incredible knock helped the Kiwis, who were down to 204/5 early on Day 3. He took them past 300. Ravindra brought up his maiden Test ton in Asia.

Ravindra's knock bolsters NZ

New Zealand returned for 180/3 at stumps on Day 2 after bowling out India for a mere 46. Despite losing two quick wickets early on Day 3, NZ were bolstered with a fine knock from Ravindra. Although Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja perturbed the other end, Ravindra kept on scoring. He brought up his century off just 124 balls in the 80th over.

Ravindra races past 750 runs

Ravindra, who made his Test debut in 2021, has registered his second century in the format. He also has three half-centuries to his name. In 10 Tests, the Kiwi batter has raced past 750 runs and carries an average of over 42. Ravindra owns 466 runs from five Tests at 46.60 at home. In Bengaluru, he recorded his maiden Test ton in Asia.

Ravindra enters record books

Ravindra has scored the first century by a New Zealand batter in India since Ross Taylor's 113 at the same venue in 2012 (against India). Taylor led the Kiwis in that match won by India.