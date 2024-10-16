Summarize Simplifying... In short Four Pakistani cricketers have made impressive scores of 50 or more against England in their Test debut.

Pakistan batters with 50-plus scores versus England on Test debut

What's the story Pakistan's new batting sensation Kamran Ghulam made a dream debut in the second Test against England in Multan. He smoked a stunning century to power the home team in the first innings. Ghulam and Saim Ayub stitched a solid 149-run partnership, taking Pakistan away from an early top-order collapse. Here we look at Pakistan batters with 50-plus scores versus England on Test debut.

Kamran Ghulam - 118 in Multan, 2024

Ghulam is the only centurion in this unique list. Batting at number four, he arrived on Day 1 morning with the scorecard reading 19/2. He batted cautiously and bailed his side out of trouble with a 149-run stand with opener Saim Ayub for the third wicket. Ghulam ended up scoring 118 off 224 balls as he slammed 11 fours and a six.

Zulqarnain Haider - 88 in Birmingham, 2010

Wicket-keeper Zulqarnain Haider put up an impressive show in his maiden Test assignment versus England. He played a knock of character in the third innings of the 2010 Birmingham match. Batting at number six, he scored 88 off 200 balls as the visitors finished at 296/10 despite being reduced to 101/6. Pakistan, however, lost that match by nine wickets.

Saud Shakeel - 76 in Rawalpindi, 2022

Pakistan's current vice-captain Saud Shakeel also kick-started his Test career against England in the 2022 Rawalpindi match. The southpaw made an immediate impact, slamming a valiant 76 of 159 balls in the fourth innings. His efforts kept Pakistan's hopes of chasing down 374 alive. However, Shakeel's teammates couldn't turn up as the hosts were folded for 268.

Rashid Latif - 50 at The Oval, 1992

Former wicket-keeper Rashid Latif was the first Pakistan international to touch the 50-run mark against England on Test debut. He accomplished the milestone at The Oval in 1992. Batting at number eight, he made a crucial 50 off 87 balls in Pakistan's first innings. Latif's efforts turned out to be fruitful as the visitors recorded a famous 10-wicket triumph.