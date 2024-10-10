Harry Brook registers his maiden double-century in Tests: Stats
England's Harry Brook has reached a new high in his cricketing career by registering his maiden double-century in Test cricket. The sensational feat came on the fourth day of the first Test match against Pakistan in Multan. Brook's sensational knock, which included a 350+ partnership with fellow double-centurion Joe Root, took England past the 550-run mark. Here are his stats.
Brook's aggressive knock maintains England's momentum
Brook walked in after England lost Ben Duckett at 249/3 on Day 3. He kept the momentum set by Zak Crawley, Duckett, and Root with an aggressive knock. Even after Pakistan opted for a second new ball, Brook brought up his century off just 118 deliveries in the final session. He walked back unbeaten on Day 3 and completed his double-century on Day 4.
Brook's impressive Test career and record against Pakistan
In the Bazball era, Brook has established himself as a vital middle-order batter. He has scored six centuries and nine half-centuries. Brook has scored over 1,750 runs in 19 Tests at an average of over 55. His strike-rate is over 86 in the format. Brook's numbers against Pakistan are especially impressive. He averages over 100 against them in four matches.
Brook equals this prestigious record
Brook now shares the record for most centuries by an overseas player in Pakistan in Test cricket. He has four tons in six innings. He achieved the milestone quicker than Mohinder Amarnath and Aravinda de Silva, who also have four centuries but took over 17 innings to achieve the feat. This achievement highlights Brook's relentless domination of Pakistan's bowling attack and his brilliant show on their home ground.