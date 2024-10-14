Summarize Simplifying... In short Tahlia McGrath has become the fastest Australian to score 1,000 runs in Women's T20 Internationals, achieving the feat in just 37 innings.

McGrath, who also served as a stand-in captain, has shown impressive leadership and batting skills, including a smart move of promoting herself up the batting order in a match against India.

With an average of 40.88 and a strike rate of 132.38, she has proven to be a key player for Australia's women's cricket team. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

McGrath achieved the feat in 37 innings (Image source: X/@ICC)

Tahlia McGrath becomes fastest Australian to complete 1,000 WT20I runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:34 pm Oct 14, 2024

What's the story Australia women's cricket team's stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath reached an incredible career milestone. During the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match against India, she completed 1,000 runs in Women's T20 Internationals. What made it even more special was the fact that McGrath achieved it in just her 37th innings. She hence became the fastest Aussie to get this feat. McGrath surpassed Meg Lanning, who took 38 innings.

McGrath's journey to 1,000 T20I runs

McGrath's journey to her 1,000th run in T20 Internationals has been a steady one since her 2021 debut. She has been a consistent performer for Australia's batting unit. Despite missing out on two innings earlier in the tournament where she could have potentially broken Lanning or even Charlotte Edwards's all-time record, McGrath remained undeterred and continued to prove her worth as a valuable player for the team.

McGrath's performance as stand-in captain

In the match against India, McGrath made a smart move by promoting herself up in the batting order. The move paid off as she scored an impressive 32 runs off 26 balls as Australia posted 151/8 while batting first in Dubai. India were restricted to 142/9 in response. McGrath's leadership and batting skills played a key role in this win, further cementing her status as a key player for Australia's women's cricket team.

How has McGrath's T20I career panned out?

With her latest knock, McGrath has raced to 1,022 runs across 37 innings. She averages 40.88 and has maintained a strike rate of 132.38. She has struck seven fifties, with a personal best of 91* versus England. The right-arm medium has also affected 18 wickets at 20.94. She has scored 319 WT20I runs against India at 35.44 (50: 1).