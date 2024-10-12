Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's Suzie Bates leads the pack with the most runs in Women's T20 World Cups, boasting 1,113 runs in 38 matches.

Hot on her heels are Australia's Alyssa Healy and West Indies' Stafanie Taylor, who have also crossed the 1,000 run mark in the tournament.

Alyssa Healy became the third batter to surpass 1,000 runs in Women's T20 World Cups (Image credit: X/@ICC)

Decoding batters with 1,000+ runs in Women's T20 World Cups

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:37 pm Oct 12, 2024

What's the story Australian women's team captain and wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy became only the third batter with 1000+ runs in Women's T20 WC. Healy managed 37 off 23 balls before she retired hurt mid-innings against Pakistan in Dubai. She had a strike rate of 160.87 during her short-stint. However, AUS-W won by nine wickets. We present to you the batters with 1000+ runs in Women's T20 WC.

Suzie Bates - New Zealand (1,113)

New Zealand's all-rounder Suzie Bates owns the most runs in Women's T20 World Cups. Bates has managed 1,113 runs in 38 matches, striking at 112.99. She averages 31.80 and has smashed eight fifties. Her highest score is 94*. Overall, Bates owns 4,481 runs in 167 matches (164 innings), averaging 29.84, (SR: 108.78). She also owns one ton and 28 fifties in total.

Alyssa Healy - Australia (1,008)

As mentioned, Healy became the third woman to surpass 1,000 runs in T20 World Cups, amassing 1,008 runs from 42 matches. She has a strike rate of 129.39 and an average of 28.80, including seven fifties with a top score of 83. Overall, Healy has 3,054 runs in 162 T20Is, averaging 25.45 with a strike rate of 129.79, featuring one ton and 17 fifties.

Stafanie Taylor - West Indies (1,001)

West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor has also surpassed 1,000 runs in T20 World Cups. She has scored 1,001 runs in 34 innings, including six fifties. She averages 38.50 with a strike rate of 95.24, and her highest score is 59. Overall, Taylor has scored 3,413 runs in 124 T20 matches at an average of 35.55, with 22 fifties and a top score of 90.