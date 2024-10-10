Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's Women's T20 World Cup team captain, Fatima Sana, has withdrawn from the tournament due to her father's death.

Fatima Sana's father passed away on Thursday

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana withdraws from Women's T20 WC: Details

What's the story Pakistan's all-rounder and team captain Fatima Sana has pulled out of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The decision comes after the unfortunate demise of her father in Karachi on Thursday. Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the same. Sana will be leaving Dubai on the earliest available flight, sources close to the development confirmed. Here are further details.

PCB Chairman expresses condolences over Sana's loss

Naqvi has publicly expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the news of Fatima Sana's father's death. The players and management of the Pakistan women's cricket team have also extended their sympathies, offering their support to Sana during this difficult time. This collective expression of condolence underscores the close-knit nature of Pakistan's cricket community.

Sana's significant contributions to Pakistan's campaign

Despite her personal loss, Sana's contribution to Pakistan's 2024 Women's T20 World Cup campaign cannot be ignored. At just 22 years, she is not only the youngest captain in this tournament but has also led her team with remarkable skill and determination. Her leadership was particularly evident in Pakistan's opening victory over Sri Lanka, where she delivered a Player of the Match performance. Across two matches, she contributed 43 runs and took four wickets.

Who will lead in Fatima's absence?

Meanwhile, Pakistan vice-captain Muneeba Ali will take over the leadership for the match against Australia on Friday. It is a crucial fixture for the Women in Green as they own a win and a defeat apiece from two fixtures.