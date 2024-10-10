Summarize Simplifying... In short Rafael Nadal, the tennis titan, has an impressive career with a record 22 Grand Slam titles and 92 ATP titles.

Rafael Nadal has won 14 Roland Garros titles

Rafael Nadal set to bow out: His incredible records, achievements

What's the story Legend Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he will retire from tennis at the end of this season. Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion (singles), will play his farewell match at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga. In a video message, Nadal said, "I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis." Here are his incredible records and achievements.

Grand Slams

Second-most major titles; third-most wins

In a career spanning over two decades, Nadal has won a record 22 Grand Slam titles. Only two other players have 20+ singles honors - Novak Djokovic (24) and Roger Federer (20). Nadal has won every major at least twice (French Open: 14, Australian Open: 2, Wimbledon: 2, and US Open: 4). Nadal also has the third-most singles match-wins at Grand Slams (314-44).

Roland Garros

A class apart at French Open

Nadal was a class apart at the French Open, thereby earning the title King of Clay. The Spaniard owns 14 French Open honors (2005-2008, 2010-2014, 2017-2020, and 2022), winning eight more than Bjorn Borg (6). Nadal also holds the record for winning most titles at a Grand Slam and on a single surface (clay). He has a perfect record in French Open finals (14).

Titles

Nadal has a record 92 ATP titles

Nadal is one of only five men with more than 90 ATP singles titles. With 92 such honors, Nadal joins Jimmy Connors (109), Federer (103), Djokovic (99), and Ivan Lendl (94) on this list. Nadal owns 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles, the second-most after Djokovic (40). The former has the most match-wins in these tournaments (410).

Information

Four major honors without dropping a set

Nadal has won as many as four Grand Slam titles without dropping a set - French Open (2008, 2010, 2017, and 2020). No other man has more than three such Grand Slam singles titles.

Information

Over 1,000 ATP match-wins for Nadal

Nadal is one of only five men with more than 1,000 ATP Tour wins (1,080). The Spaniard has the fourth-most wins after Connors (1,274), Federer (1,251), and Djokovic (1,122). Lendl is ahead of Nadal with 1,068 wins.

Double

Nadal has these unique feats

Nadal remains the youngest to attain the Career Grand Slam (winning all four majors) and the Career Golden Slam (winning all four majors along with Olympics singles gold) in the Open Era. In 2022, he became the fourth man in tennis history to claim the Double Career Grand Slam (winning all four majors at least two times).

Achievements

Other notable achievements of Nadal

Nadal has been ranked the world number one (singles) in three different decades - the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. The Spaniard has the longest winning streak by a man on a surface (Open Era). He won 81 clay-court matches between April 2005 and May 2007. Nadal is the only man with Olympic gold medals across singles and doubles and at two different Games.

Awards

Nadal has claimed these honors

Nadal has been adjudged the ATP Player of the Year five times - 2008, 2010, 2013, 2017, and 2019. The Spaniard has also been the ITF World Champion five times - 2008, 2010, 2017, 2019, and 2022. Nadal was conferred with the ATP Newcomer of the Year award in 2003. He has also won three Spanish National Sports awards (2006, 2008, and 2017).