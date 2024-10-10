Summarize Simplifying... In short Babar Azam, the star cricketer, is facing a tough time in 2024, struggling against both spinners and pacers in Test matches.

His performance has been on a decline since December 2022, with his highest score being 41 in the last 18 innings.

Babar's Test form has been on a downward spiral since December 2022

Decoding Babar Azam's struggles against pacers in 2024 (Test matches)

What's the story Babar Azam, the star of Pakistan's cricket team, continues his unfortunate run in Test cricket. In the ongoing opening Test against England in Multan, he scored a 15-ball five in the third innings, despite a batting-friendly pitch. Babar managed 30 runs in the first innings. It must be noted that the game has witnessed five centurions, including three from Pakistan. Here we decode Babar's struggles against pacers in Tests this year.

Another poor outing for Babar

In the third innings, Babar was dismissed by England speedster Gus Atkinson, who found an outside edge of the star batter's blade. Chris Woakes, another pacer, trapped him lbw in the first innings. Meanwhile, his dismissal in the third innings was indeed untimely as it reduced the hosts to 41/3. His latest failure also received criticism from the cricket fraternity across the globe.

Babar's struggle against spinners and pacers

According to ESPNcricinfo, Babar has managed to score 57 runs against spinners in five innings this year at an average of 28.50 and has been dismissed twice by them. Against pacers, his performance is even more dismal with just 91 runs from eight innings at a poor average of 15.16. Pacers have sent him back to the pavilion six times this year, further highlighting his struggle in Test cricket.

Babar's slump in Test cricket

Notably, Babar's Test form has been on a downward spiral since December 2022. His highest score during this period is 41 against Australia in the Melbourne Test in December 2023. This is the 18th consecutive time Babar has been dismissed for a score below 50. Since his 161-run knock versus New Zealand in December 2022, Babar's scores read: 14, 24, 27, 13, 24, 39, 21, 14, 1, 41, 26, 23, 0, 22, 31, 11, 30 and 5.

A look at Babar's numbers in 2024

In his fourth match of 2024, Babar has only scored 148 runs in eight innings, with a top score of just 31. His average this year is a disappointing 18.50. Despite hitting one duck this year and scoring over 20 runs in five out of eight innings, he has only crossed the 30-run mark twice. Overall, Babar has raced to 3,997 Test runs at 43.92.