Megan Schutt becomes highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is: Decoding stats
Australian pacer Megan Schutt has created a new record by becoming the highest wicket-taker in women's T20Is. During Australia's match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday, Schutt surpassed Pakistan's Nida Dar by taking her 144th wicket. The historic moment came when she dismissed Sadaf Shamas, whose outside edge was caught by wicketkeeper-captain Alyssa Healy.
Schutt's record-breaking performance in Women's T20 World Cup
Schutt's record-breaking performance didn't end at the T20I level. In Australia's recent 60-run victory over New Zealand, she also became the highest wicket-taker in the history of Women's T20 World Cup. She ended that match with impressive figures of 3/3, further cementing her place as one of the most formidable bowlers in women's cricket. Meanwhile, the fast bowler returned with 1/7 in the pkistan game.
Schutt leads the pack in WT20Is wicket tally
Following Schutt's 144 wickets, Pakistan's Nida Dar is now second on the list with 143 wickets. India's Deepti Sharma is third with 133 dismissals to her name. England's Sophie Ecclestone and Australia's Ellyse Perry also feature among the top five highest wicket-takers in women's T20Is, further highlighting the competitive nature of this format.
Decoding the stats of Schutt
Schutt, who made his WT20I debut in 2013, jointly held the top spot with Dar heading into the Pakistan game. The solitary wicket has now powered her to 144 wickets in 116 matches at an average of 17.09. Her economy rate in the format reads 6.28 (4W: 4, 5W: 1). Ellyse Perry (126) is the only other Aussie bowler with over 100 WT20I wickets.
Most wickets in women's T20 WC
With her latest spell, Schutt has raced to 47 wickets in 27 games in the Women's T20 WC history at an economy of 5.56. The Australian boasts two four-wicket hauls in the competition as her best figures read 4/18. Schutt's tally of 13 wickets at 10.31 in the 2020 event is the joint-most for a bowler in a T20 WC edition.