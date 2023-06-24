Sports

Women's Ashes: Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath claim career-best figures

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 24, 2023 | 10:47 pm 2 min read

Gardner and McGrath register career-best figures (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian﻿ all-rounders Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath scalped seven wickets together against England in the one-off Ashes Test in Nottingham. When play resumed on Day 3, England were cruising at 218/2. However, the duo bowled exceptionally well in tandem to close them out at 463 in the first innings. Therefore, Australia maintained a slender lead of 10 runs as they posted 473 batting first.

A fantastic spell from Gardner

Gardner bowled with great conviction and broke the record partnership between Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight by dismissing the latter. She was again needed to break a 137-run partnership, dismissing Nat Sciver-Brunt. She then knocked over Sophia Dunkley cheaply, before getting rid of Beaumont right after she reached the 200-run mark. Gardner finished with his career-best figures of 4/99.

A splendid three-fer for McGrath

McGrath was also instrumental in earning a lead for Australia in the first innings. The all-rounder helped the Aussies in cleaning up the tail quickly as she finished with 3/24. McGrath got her first wicket by trapping Sophie Ecclestone right in front of the wickets. She then castled Kate Cross on her second ball. She finished England's innings by dismissing Lauren Filer.

A look at their Test numbers

Having played four Tests, Gardner has scalped eight wickets. She has bowled at an economy of 2.77. Notably, 4/99 is her best Test bowling figures. Gardner has also slammed 197 runs in four Tests. Meanwhile, McGrath has also snapped eight wickets in four Tests. She also registered her career-best figures of 3/24 in this match. She has amassed 222 runs in this format.

How has the match panned out?

After Australia posted 473 batting first, England started steadily until they lost Emma Lamb. However, Beaumont and Knight added 115 runs. Even after the latter's departure, Beaumont continued her exploits with Sciver-Brunt, dominating the scenes. Later, she added 72 runs along with Danielle Wyatt. Beaumont became England's maiden double-centurion in Women's Ashes as England posted 463. In response, Australia have started well.

