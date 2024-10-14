Summarize Simplifying... In short Abhimanyu Easwaran, a right-handed batsman, is making waves in the Ranji Trophy with his fourth century in six innings, achieved in just 141 balls.

Easwaran scored his 27th first-class century (Image source: @BCCIdomestic)

Ranji Trophy: Abhimanyu Easwaran smokes 4th century in six innings

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:46 am Oct 14, 202411:46 am

What's the story Bengal cricketer Abhimanyu Easwaran has been making waves in red-ball cricket. His latest performance saw him score a fourth century in just six innings, bolstering his case for selection in the upcoming five-Test series against Australia. After a poor start in Bengal's first Ranji Trophy match of the season against Uttar Pradesh, Easwaran came back strong with his 27th first-class century in the second innings.

Match performance

Easwaran's impressive century in Bengal's Ranji match

Easwaran's latest century was not just a testament to his skill but also his speed, as he achieved it in just 141 balls. The right-handed batsman hit nine boundaries during this feat. This is the fourth consecutive First-Class match where he has scored at least one century. His recent scores in First-Class cricket are an impressive 100*, 5, 191, 19, 116, and 157*.Ranji Trophy

Season record

Easwaran's exceptional form and high average

Easwaran's brilliant form this season comes on the back of an unbeaten double century in Bengal's last Ranji match against Bihar in the 2023/24 campaign. The 29-year-old cricketer has averaged a stunning 70-plus this year, scoring over 1,000 runs in just 16 innings. His consistent show makes him a strong contender for the upcoming Test series against Australia.