Bavuma is suffering from a left tricep muscle strain

Temba Bavuma ruled out of 1st Test against Bangladesh: Details

What's the story South Africa's Test captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, starting on October 21. Cricket South Africa confirmed that Bavuma is suffering from a left tricep muscle strain, ruling him out of the all-important game. It is indeed a massive setback for the Proteas unit.

Bavuma to continue recovery in Dhaka

Despite his injury, Bavuma will travel with the team to Dhaka on Tuesday. He will be under the medical team's care as he works toward recovery for the second Test. In his absence, Aiden Markram has been named the interim captain. Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis has earned his maiden Test call-up as Bavuma's replacement. He, however, is unlikely to make his debut in Dhaka.

Ngidi replaces injured Burger for Bangladesh tour

Apart from Bavuma's injury, Nandre Burger will also miss the Bangladesh tour due to a lumbar stress fracture. Lungi Ngidi has been named as his replacement. Burger will start his rehabilitation with the medical teams of CSA and Western Province. The South African squad will assemble for a red-ball camp at the Centre of Excellence in Pretoria from October 12-14, ahead of the two-match Test series starting October 21.

Here is South Africa's updated squad

Updated Squad: Temba Bavuma (Unavailable for 1st Test), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.