Summarize Simplifying... In short Ben Duckett shone in his 28th Test, scoring his fourth century and surpassing 2,000 Test runs, with an average of over 41.

His aggressive play also helped him cross 1,500 runs in the ICC World Test Championship, making him the 7th English player to do so.

Despite a strong fight from Pakistan, with Kamran Ghulam scoring 118 runs on debut, England's fiery bowling saw the hosts bowled out for 366. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

This was Duckett's fourth Test century (Image source: X/@ICC)

Ben Duckett completes 2,000 Test runs with 4th century: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:35 pm Oct 16, 202405:35 pm

What's the story Dashing England opener Ben Duckett scored a whirlwind century on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Multan. This was his fourth Test century as he also went past 2,000 Test runs during his stay. He entered the game, requiring 88 runs to get the mark. Duckett ended up with 114 runs. His knock had 16 fours as he struck at a handsome 88.37. Here's more.

Stellar performance

Another sensational knock from Duckett

Duckett was at his aggressive best as he brought up his half-century off just 47 deliveries. He dominated a 73-run opening stand with Zak Crawley (27) before the latter departed. The southpaw was also involved in a 52-run partnership with vice-captain Ollie Pope (29) as England went past the 100-run mark. Meanwhile, Duckett touched the three-figure mark in the final session. He added a fine stand alongside Joe Root. Sajid Khan dismissed Duckett for a 114-run knock.

Stats

Fourth Test ton for Duckett

Duckett, who scored a match-winning 84 in the series opener, went past 2,000 Test runs (2,026) en route to his latest knock. Playing his 28th Test (51 innings), he averages 42.20, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally now includes four tons and 11 fifties. This was his second Test ton versus Pakistan. He now has six 50-plus scores across eight outings against them. This was Duckett's third ton in away Test matches. He owns over 1,100 runs (1,159) at 41.39.

Information

1,500 WTC runs for Duckett

In addition to surpassing the mark of 2,000 Test runs, Duckett's feat also includes going past 1,500 runs (1,583) in the ICC World Test Championship. He has become the 7th player from England with 1,500-plus WTC runs. He has three tons and nine fifties.

Bowling prowess

Pakistan were bowled out for 366

Despite England's fiery bowling, two Pakistani batters put up a fight. Debutant Kamran Ghulam was the top scorer with a commendable 118 runs. He was well-supported by Saim Ayub who added a solid 77 runs to Pakistan's total. The duo added 149 runs after the hosts were reduced to 19/2. The likes of Mohammad Rizwan (41), Agha Salman (31), Jamal (37), and Noman (32) also made vital contributions.