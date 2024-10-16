Summarize Simplifying... In short Luis Severino, the Mets' pitcher, has been nominated for the prestigious Rawlings Gold Glove Award, recognizing his exceptional fielding.

In the 2024 season, he achieved an 11-7 record with a 3.91 ERA, helping the Mets secure a wild card spot and advance to the NLCS.

With a career record of 65-44, two MLB All-Star titles, and nearly 1000 strikeouts, Severino continues to impress on the field.

Luis Severino becomes the sole Golden Glove finalist from the Mets' team (Image credit: X/@LuisSeverino94)

Luis Severino named Mets' Golden Glove nominee: Decoding his stats

What's the story Luis Severino, a talented pitcher for the New York Mets, was recently named as their lone finalist for the prestigious 2024 Golden Glove Award. This recognition highlights his defensive prowess on the mound. Severino's strong performance is crucial for the Mets, especially after struggling with injuries and inconsistency in recent years. We decode the pitchers' career stats and detail the award.

What is the Golden Glove Award and its importance?

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award honors MLB players for exceptional fielding at each position in the National and American Leagues. Winners are selected through votes from managers, coaches, and a 25% contribution from sabermetric analysis. Since its creation in 1957, it has expanded to include utility player awards since 2022 and team defense (since 2020), with winners receiving a gold glove trophy.

Severino's and Mets' 2024 season so far

Severino posted an 11-7 record with a 3.91 ERA across 182 innings. He was also named the starter for NLCS Game 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets finished third in the NL East with an 89-73 record, secured a wild card spot, and advanced to the NLCS after beating the Atlanta Braves (2-1) and Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in the NLDS.

Pitchers' crunch career stats

Across 172 games, Severino boasts a 3.81 ERA, a 65-44 record across 909.1 innings pitched. Severino also owns 949 regular season strikeouts and two shutouts. In postseason play, he has a 5.01 ERA, and a 2-4 record across 55.2 innings pitched from 13 games. He also boasts 54 strikeouts in the postseason. Notably, he is also a two-time MLB All-Star (2017, 2018).