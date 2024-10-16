Summarize Simplifying... In short The Minnesota Vikings have re-acquired running back Cam Akers from the Texans, bolstering their roster after Aaron Jones' injury.

RB Cam Akers returns to the Vikings after being traded back by the Texans (Image credit: X/@TomPelissero)

NFL, Vikings acquire Cam Akers from Texans: Decoding his stats

What's the story Cam Akers, a talented running back for the Houston Texans is returning to the Minnesota Vikings after being traded for the second time in 12 months. This move strengthens the Vikings' backfield and provides depth following their running game struggles. Meanwhile, the Texans will get 2026 conditional draft choices. We decode the RB's stats, his trade details, and more.

Trade details

Vikings acquire Akers for the second time in 12 months

The Vikings re-acquired running back Akers from the Texans in exchange for conditional 2026 draft picks. Akers, who previously played for the Vikings in 2023, was traded after Texans' starters Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce returned from injury. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell praised Akers' resilience, and Akers will provide much-needed depth with Aaron Jones injured and Ty Chandler as the current backup.

2024 season

Akers and Texans' 2024 season so far

Through week 6 in this NFL season, the Texans have a 5-1 record. They stand first in the AFC South. They also have a three-game winning streak, coming off a 41-21 win against the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the RB has played five games this season and has managed 147 yards off 40 attempts including one TD.

Vikings 2024 season

Vikings and Aaron Jones' season so far

Notably, Minnesota too are enjoying a stellar season so far standing atop the NFL North with a 5-0 record. They are coming off a 23-17 win against Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets. However, things are concerning for the team as their starting RB Aaron Jones suffered a hip injury recently. Notably, Jones has 71 attempts for 350 yards and a touchdown across five games.

Career stats

Akers' crunch career stats

Akers has played 41 regular season games, with 1,728 rushing yards on 438 carries (3.9 yards per carry), scoring 12 touchdowns. He also made 42 receptions for 336 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Total yards: 2,064, 14 total touchdowns. In 6 playoff games, Akers rushed for 393 yards on 113 carries (3.5 yards per carry) with 2 touchdowns.