Meanwhile, Kane Williamson is recovering from a groin strain, with Will Young likely to step in for the first Test.

Southee has struggled in Tests this year

Tim Southee's selection under scrutiny for India Test series

What's the story New Zealand's team selection for the upcoming Test series against India is a hot topic of debate, with former captain Tim Southee at the center. Southee recently gave up his captaincy after a 2-0 loss to Sri Lanka. His performance this year has been far from impressive, claiming only eight wickets at an average of 73.12 in Test cricket.

Performance review

Southee's bowling action and past record in India

Southee is currently working on his bowling action to get back to his best. Despite his recent woes, he has a stellar record in India with 20 wickets at an average of 28.70. His career-best of 7 for 64 came in Bengaluru 12 years ago. These numbers could play a role in New Zealand's decision to include him in the upcoming series.

Team strategy

NZ's strategy and coach's take on Southee

The Kiwi team is considering playing three quick bowlers for the first Test. If they go for two, Matt Henry will most probably partner with Will O'Rourke, who had a good run in Sri Lanka. If three quicks, it will be a toss-up between Southee's experience and Ben Sears's speed. Head coach Gary Stead spoke about the tough discussions with Southee post the Sri Lanka series. He said his decision to step down as captain allows more flexibility in selection.

Team balance

Bowling strategy and lower-order batting considerations

The makeup of New Zealand's attack also impacts their lower-order batting. Mitchell Santner batted at No. 8 against Sri Lanka, while Michael Bracewell could be another spin-bowling option. Stead said if three quicks are picked, either Henry or Southee would have to chip in with runs down the order. "They've both scored fifties so that's always the balance that possibly in New Zealand you think about more," Stead explained.

Comeback efforts

Southee's efforts to regain form and team updates

Southee is working with bowling coach Jacob Oram to get back to his wicket-taking form, analyzing video footage from successful phases of his career. Stead said, "From my conversations with Tim he recognized he hasn't been at his best but there's certainly no desire to not get back there." In other team news, Will Young is likely to bat at No. 3 in the first Test as Kane Williamson recovers from a groin strain. Williamson may return for the second Test.