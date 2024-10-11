Summarize Simplifying... In short The BCCI has introduced new rules for the Ranji Trophy, including immediate dismissal for batters retiring mid-innings for non-emergency reasons.

The Ranji Trophy has kicked-off India's domestic season

BCCI introduces new rules as Ranji Trophy kicks off

By Parth Dhall 03:00 pm Oct 11, 202403:00 pm

What's the story The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made some major changes to the playing conditions for the upcoming domestic season. The season started with Ranji Trophy on October 11. These changes will impact several facets of the game including mid-match retirements, ball-tampering, boundary-scoring, and points allocation in the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Under-23). Here are further details.

Retirement rules

New regulations for mid-match retirements

The biggest change brought in by the BCCI relates to batters retiring mid-innings. As per the new rules, any batter retiring for reasons apart from injury, illness, or "unavoidable circumstances" will be dismissed immediately. The batter won't even be allowed to bat even with the opposing captain's consent. The rule is applicable to all multi-day and limited-overs matches.

Tampering penalties

BCCI enforces strict measures against ball-tampering

In a bid to avoid ball-tampering, the BCCI has made it mandatory to change the ball if saliva is used on it. The team guilty of the offense will be penalized. This strict measure is part of the board's effort to maintain fair play and integrity in cricket matches.

Scoring clarification

Clarification on boundary-scoring after aborted runs

The BCCI has also revamped a rule regarding boundary-scoring after aborted runs. As per the revised rule, if batters abort a run after crossing and there is an overthrow before they re-cross, which results in a boundary, only four runs will be awarded. This clarification is aimed at ensuring consistency in scoring across all matches.

Points revision

Changes in points allocation for Col. CK Nayudu Trophy

The BCCI has also changed the points allocation system for the Under-23 Col. CK Nayudu Trophy. The new system considers certain scenarios like a team getting perishing for 398 in 98 overs in their first innings, getting four batting points. If the side later receive five penalty runs while fielding, their score changes to 403 in 98 overs, getting them an additional batting point.