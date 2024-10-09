Shafali Verma becomes youngest to score 2,000 runs in WT20Is
Shafali Verma has created history by becoming the youngest cricketer to score 2,000 runs in Women's T20 Internationals. She achieved the feat at a mere 20 years and 255 days, during India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. The match was played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. She broke the previous record of Ireland's Gaby Lewis, who achieved the feat at 23 years and 35 days.
Verma surpasses Rodrigues to set new national record
Among Indian players, Verma bettered the record of fellow player Jemimah Rodrigues, who had achieved the feat earlier in an Asia Cup match against Pakistan. Verma needed just 18 runs to complete the 2,000-run mark and did it with a single off Kavisha Dilhari. Notably, she recorded a 98-run opening stand with Smriti Mandhana (50) in the match. This comes after her dismal performances against New Zealand and Pakistan as she recorded scores worth 2 and 32.
Verma joins elite group of Indian women cricketers
Verma's achievement puts her in an elite club of Indian women cricketers. She is now the fifth Indian batter in Women's T20Is to score 2,000 runs, joining the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj and Rodrigues. This is yet another high point in her career since she first joined the national team at age 15 after impressing with Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Verma's journey in international cricket
Ever since her debut, Verma has been scoring runs everywhere in the world. She played the 2020 and 2023 editions of the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia and South Africa, but failed to score a single half-century. However, she guided India to victory at the U19 Women's T20 World Cup last year on South African soil.
Shafali scores a fine 43
Shafali was dismissed for 43 off 40 balls as she hammered four sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shafali now has 2,025 runs from 84 WT20Is at an average of 25.63. Her tally includes a strike-rate of 128.89. Notably, the dasher has 10 fifties in the format. In T20 WCs, she has completed 342 runs across 13 matches at 26.30.