Summarize Simplifying... In short Shafali Verma has become the youngest player to score 2,000 runs in Women's T20 Internationals, surpassing fellow Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues' record.

She joins an elite group of Indian women cricketers, including Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, and Rodrigues.

Despite previous underwhelming performances, Verma's career has been marked by consistent scoring, with a total of 2,025 runs from 84 WT20Is, and a key role in India's victory at the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Shafali achieved the feat against Sri Lanka

Shafali Verma becomes youngest to score 2,000 runs in WT20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:20 pm Oct 09, 202409:20 pm

What's the story Shafali Verma has created history by becoming the youngest cricketer to score 2,000 runs in Women's T20 Internationals. She achieved the feat at a mere 20 years and 255 days, during India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. The match was played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. She broke the previous record of Ireland's Gaby Lewis, who achieved the feat at 23 years and 35 days.

National achievement

Verma surpasses Rodrigues to set new national record

Among Indian players, Verma bettered the record of fellow player Jemimah Rodrigues, who had achieved the feat earlier in an Asia Cup match against Pakistan. Verma needed just 18 runs to complete the 2,000-run mark and did it with a single off Kavisha Dilhari. Notably, she recorded a 98-run opening stand with Smriti Mandhana (50) in the match. This comes after her dismal performances against New Zealand and Pakistan as she recorded scores worth 2 and 32.

Elite group

Verma joins elite group of Indian women cricketers

Verma's achievement puts her in an elite club of Indian women cricketers. She is now the fifth Indian batter in Women's T20Is to score 2,000 runs, joining the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj and Rodrigues. This is yet another high point in her career since she first joined the national team at age 15 after impressing with Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Career highlights

Verma's journey in international cricket

Ever since her debut, Verma has been scoring runs everywhere in the world. She played the 2020 and 2023 editions of the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia and South Africa, but failed to score a single half-century. However, she guided India to victory at the U19 Women's T20 World Cup last year on South African soil.

Stats

Shafali scores a fine 43

Shafali was dismissed for 43 off 40 balls as she hammered four sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shafali now has 2,025 runs from 84 WT20Is at an average of 25.63. Her tally includes a strike-rate of 128.89. Notably, the dasher has 10 fifties in the format. In T20 WCs, she has completed 342 runs across 13 matches at 26.30.