Summarize Simplifying... In short In Women's T20 World Cup history, England, New Zealand, and Australia have successfully chased high scores against South Africa.

England's victory was led by Danielle Wyatt-Hodge and Nat Sciver-Brunt, while New Zealand's top-order batters and Australia's Tahila McGrath and Ellyse Perry played crucial roles in their respective wins.

These successful chases highlight the resilience and skill of these teams in the face of challenging targets. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

England recorded joint-highest successful chase against SA in Women's T20 WC history (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Women's T20 WC: Presenting highest-successful run chases against South Africa

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:22 am Oct 08, 202410:22 am

What's the story The England women's cricket team scripted a significant record in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The team chased down a target of 125 runs against South Africa at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 7. The Brits hence recorded joint-highest successful chase against the Proteas side in Women's T20 WC history. Here we look at the instances of teams chasing down 110-plus totals against SA in WT20 WC.

#1

125 by ENG-W, Sharjah, 2024

England were off to a poor start as the likes of Maia Bouchier (8) and Alice Capsey (19) were dismissed cheaply. The team was hence reduced to 50/2. The Brirts were then powered by a phenomenal partnership between Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (43) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (48*), who added 64 runs for the third wicket. Their efforts proved to be crucial as England crossed the line with four balls and seven wickets to spare.

#2

125 by NZ-W, Taunton, 2009

Like England, New Zealand also accomplished the 125-run target against the Proteas in the 2009 WT20 WC, in Taunton. Though the White Ferns lost regular wickets, top-order batters Lucy Doolan (19), Suzie Bates (24), and Aimee Watkins (35) chipped in with vital contributions. Nicola Browne (20*) and Sara McGlashan (14*) saw NZ home as the Kiwis (127/4) crossed the line in 18.1 overs.

#3

125 by AUS-W, Gqeberha, 2023

Chasing 125 against SA in the 2023 competition, Australia suffered a top-order collapse and were reduced to 40/3 in Gqeberha. Tahila McGrath then rescued them with a 29-ball half-century. She dominated an 81-run stand with Ashleigh Gardner (28) as Australia (125/4) got home in just 16.3 overs. McGrath departed after scoring a 33-ball 57. Notably, this win powered Australia to the semi-final.

#4

116 by AUS-W, Sylhet, 2014

Australia chased down 116 against SA in the 2014 event. The match, which took place in Sylhet, saw the Aussies being reduced to 12/2. They further lost two quick wickets and were reeling at 56/4. Ellyse Perry (41*) and Jess Duffin (27*) then rescued them with an unbeaten 60-run stand as the Women in Yellow (116/4) prevailed in 18.4 overs.