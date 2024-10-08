Women's T20 WC: Presenting highest-successful run chases against South Africa
The England women's cricket team scripted a significant record in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The team chased down a target of 125 runs against South Africa at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 7. The Brits hence recorded joint-highest successful chase against the Proteas side in Women's T20 WC history. Here we look at the instances of teams chasing down 110-plus totals against SA in WT20 WC.
125 by ENG-W, Sharjah, 2024
England were off to a poor start as the likes of Maia Bouchier (8) and Alice Capsey (19) were dismissed cheaply. The team was hence reduced to 50/2. The Brirts were then powered by a phenomenal partnership between Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (43) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (48*), who added 64 runs for the third wicket. Their efforts proved to be crucial as England crossed the line with four balls and seven wickets to spare.
125 by NZ-W, Taunton, 2009
Like England, New Zealand also accomplished the 125-run target against the Proteas in the 2009 WT20 WC, in Taunton. Though the White Ferns lost regular wickets, top-order batters Lucy Doolan (19), Suzie Bates (24), and Aimee Watkins (35) chipped in with vital contributions. Nicola Browne (20*) and Sara McGlashan (14*) saw NZ home as the Kiwis (127/4) crossed the line in 18.1 overs.
125 by AUS-W, Gqeberha, 2023
Chasing 125 against SA in the 2023 competition, Australia suffered a top-order collapse and were reduced to 40/3 in Gqeberha. Tahila McGrath then rescued them with a 29-ball half-century. She dominated an 81-run stand with Ashleigh Gardner (28) as Australia (125/4) got home in just 16.3 overs. McGrath departed after scoring a 33-ball 57. Notably, this win powered Australia to the semi-final.
116 by AUS-W, Sylhet, 2014
Australia chased down 116 against SA in the 2014 event. The match, which took place in Sylhet, saw the Aussies being reduced to 12/2. They further lost two quick wickets and were reeling at 56/4. Ellyse Perry (41*) and Jess Duffin (27*) then rescued them with an unbeaten 60-run stand as the Women in Yellow (116/4) prevailed in 18.4 overs.