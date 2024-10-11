Summarize Simplifying... In short The highest partnerships in Test cricket history are marked by remarkable performances.

The record is held by Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara with a 624-run partnership in 2006 against South Africa.

Other notable partnerships include Roshan Mahanama and Sanath Jayasuriya's 576-run stand in 1997, Andrew Jones and Martin Crowe's 467-run partnership in 1991, and Joe Root and Harry Brook's 454-run stand in 2024.

These partnerships have significantly influenced the outcomes of their respective matches.

Root and Brook pulled off a 454-run partnership vs Pakistan in Multan (Image credit: X/@englandcricket)

Presenting the highest partnerships in Test cricket

What's the story England recorded a comprehensive innings win over Pakistan in the Test series opener in Multan. Responding to Pakistan's first innings score of 556/10, England posted a mammoth 823/7d, riding on the back of a brilliant fourth-wicket partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook. This is the highest partnership for England in the longest format. Here we decode the highest partnerships in Test cricket.

#1

Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene - 624 vs SA, 2006 Colombo

Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara scripted a 624-run partnership for the third wicket in the second innings of the 2006 Colombo Test against South Africa. The visitors were folded for 169 batting first. Jayawardene scored 374 off 572, while Sangakkara managed 287 off 457, taking SL's total to 756/5d. SL won the match by an innings and 153.

#2

Roshan Mahanama, Sanath Jayasuriya - 576 vs IND, 1997 Colombo

Sri Lankan duo Roshan Mahanama and Sanath Jayasuriya pulled off a 576-run second-wicket partnership versus India in the 1997 Colombo Test. Their efforts powered SL to a total of 952/6d. This came in to response to India's first-inning score of 537/8d. Mahanama scored 225 off 561 while Jayasuriya smashed 340 off 578. However, the match ended in a draw.

#3

Andrew Jones, Martin Crowe - 467 vs SL, 1991 Wellington

﻿New Zealand's Andrew Jones and Martin Crowe own the third-highest partnership in Test cricket. They added 467 runs in the second innings of the 1991 Wellington Test vs SL. NZ were folded for 174 in the first innings. Jones' 186 off 454 and Crowe's 299 off 523, propelled NZ's score to 671/4, in response to SL's 497/10 (first innings). However, the match was drawn.

#4

Joe Root, Harry Brook - 454 vs PAK, 2024 Multan

Root and Brook shared a 454-run stand in the second innings of the aforementioned Multan Test. Responding to Pakistan's first innings total of 556/10, Brook's 317 (322 balls) and Root's 262 (375 balls) powered England to 823/7d. Pakistan collapsed in their second innings, managing only 220 runs. However, England won by an innings and 47 runs, completing a dominant victory.