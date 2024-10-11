Summarize Simplifying... In short Erling Haaland, at just 24, has become Norway's top-scoring male footballer, surpassing the previous record in fewer matches.

Haaland scored two goals against Slovenia in the UEFA Nations League

Erling Haaland becomes Norway football team's top-scorer: Key stats

What's the story Erling Haaland has scripted history by becoming the top-scorer for Norway's football team. The record was achieved during the UEFA Nations League match against Slovenia, where his brace helped the team win 3-0. Haaland's record now reads 34 goals in just 36 appearances for his national team, breaking the previous record of 33 goals set by Jorgen Juve between 1928 and 1937.

Before this, Haaland was already second on Norway's all-time men's scoring list, behind only Juve. However, his two goals against Slovenia were enough for him to take the record. He equaled Juve's tally in the seventh minute and broke it with another goal in the 61st minute, after Alexander Sorloth scored. He achieved this in nine fewer matches than Juve played in his career.

At just 24, Haaland has broken a record that stood for almost a century, proving his exceptional talent and potential for even more in his career. He still has a long way to go before he can become the highest scorer for Norway across genders. Nine female players have scored more goals than him, with Isabell Herlovsen leading the pack with 67 goals.

Haaland has an incredible goal-scoring rate of 0.94 goals per game for Norway. If he continues at this rate, he could score 68 goals in just 73 matches. The former Borussia Dortmund striker has also been in sublime form for his current club Manchester City, scoring 11 goals in all competitions this season in just 10 appearances.