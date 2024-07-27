In short Simplifying... In short England's cricketer Jamie Smith delivered a stellar performance in the second Test against West Indies, scoring a half-century.

After Ben Stokes' departure, Smith stepped up, contributing to a 62-run partnership with Joe Root and a 106-run stand with Chris Woakes, pushing England past West Indies' 282.

Despite being dismissed by Shamar Joseph, Smith's debut series saw him amass over 200 runs, including 22 fours and five sixes.

Smith now owns 207 runs from four innings at 51.75 (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England's Jamie Smith floors West Indies with second Test half-century

By Rajdeep Saha 09:56 pm Jul 27, 202409:56 pm

What's the story England cricket team wicketkeeper batter Jamie Smith has smashed his second half-century in Tests. He attained the feat against West Indies on Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test. He fell five runs short of a century, being dismissed for 95. Notably, Smith made his debut in the first encounter of the ongoing series at Lord's. He hit 70 in that clash. Here's more.

Smith shows his mettle with an aggressive knock

Smith arrived to the crease after Ben Stokes departed following a 115-run stand alongside Joe Root. Smith looked in full flow and played an aggressive brand of cricket. He shared a pivotal 62-run stand alongside Root (87). After Root's dismissal, Chris Woakes joined Smith and the two added 106 runs, helping England go past WI's score of 282. Shamar Joseph dismissed Smith.

Smith surpasses 200 runs in his debut series

Smith was bowled by Joseph after the ball kept low. His faced 109 balls. Smith smashed 12 fours and a six in his knock. As per ESPNcricinfo, Surrey's Smith now owns 207 runs from four innings at 51.75. He has belted 22 fours and five sixes in this series. Overall in First-Class cricket, Smith owns 3,641 runs. He hit his 16th fifty (100s: 10).

Watch: Smith's dismissal