Matheesha Pathirana shone in his maiden T20I against India, claiming four wickets including that of Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant.

This marked his second four-fer in T20I cricket, bringing his total to 18 wickets in 10 games.

Despite Pathirana's performance, India posted their highest T20I total in Sri Lanka, led by Pant's big shots after Yadav's departure.

Pathirana finished with 4/40 in four overs (Source: X/@SriLankaTweet)

Matheesha Pathirana shines with four-fer in maiden T20I versus India

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:31 pm Jul 27, 202409:31 pm

What's the story Young pacer Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers for hosts Sri Lanka in the opening T20I against India at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. While most of the SL bowlers had a hard time at the office, Pathirana restricted the damage with a four-wicket haul. He finished with 4/40 in four overs as India finished at 213/7. Here are his stats.

Spell

A crucial spell from Pathirana

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who blasted a fiery 58, was Pathirana's first victim as his side breathed a sigh of relief. The pacer then starred in the death overs as dashers like Hardik Pandya (9) and Riyan Parag (7) couldn't do much. The well-set Rishabh Pant (49) was his final victim of the day. However, Pathirana didn't receive much support from his teammates.

Stats

Second four-fer in T20Is

According to ESPNcricinfo, this was Pathirana's second four-fer in T20I cricket as he now owns 18 wickets across 10 games at an economy of 8.28. Pathirana, who is playing his maiden T20I against India, owns 12 scalps at home. He (97) is also closing in on 100 T20 wickets. Pathirana currently boasts 97 wickets from 64 outings with his economy being around 8.

Record

India's highest T20I total in Sri Lanka

Pant went for the big shots after SKY's departure as India posted a strong total. Earlier, Shubman Gill made 34 while Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 40 as India were off to a dominant start. Dilshan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando claimed one wicket apiece. The 213/7 is now India's highest T20I total in SL soil. It is also their third-highest score against the Lankan team.