James Anderson tops the list of England bowlers with the most Test wickets at Edgbaston, Birmingham, having claimed 52 scalps in 14 matches.

Following closely behind are Stuart Broad and Fred Trueman, who took 49 and 39 wickets respectively.

Following closely behind are Stuart Broad and Fred Trueman, who took 49 and 39 wickets respectively. Ian Botham, despite his legendary status, trails with 29 wickets from nine matches.

Anderson played 14 matches at Edgbaston and picked 52 scalps (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Decoding England bowlers with most Test wickets at Edgbaston, Birmingham

What's the story England host West Indies for the third and final Test of the 2024 series, starting July 26. The match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. England go into this match with the series sealed (2-0). Ben Stokes' men would want a complete whitewash. Over the years, several England bowlers have dominated the scenes at Edgbaston. We decode the most successful bowlers.

#1

James Anderson - 52

James Anderson, who retired from the sport following the first encounter at Lord's, is the most successful bowler at Edgbaston. As per ESPNcricinfo, Anderson played 14 matches and picked 52 scalps at 24.28. In addition to two four-wicket hauls, he claimed three five-wicket hauls with the best of 6/47. Versus the Windies at Edgbaston, right-arm pacer Anderson claimed seven wickets at 15.14 (2 matches).

#2

Stuart Broad - 49

Former England ace Stuart Broad was a menace at Edgbaston for opposition batters. Right-arm pacer Broad played 11 matches here, picking up 49 scalps at an average of 23.81. He took three four-wicket hauls and a fifer. His best performance was 5/86. Against West Indies, Broad played one match here, taking five wickets, including a three-wicket haul (3/34).

#3

Fred Trueman - 39

Former England legend Fred Trueman made his presence felt at Edgbaston. He featured in 7 matches here and managed to claim 39 scalps at 20.46. Notably, he took one four-fer and three five-wicket hauls with the best performance of 7/44. Against the Windies, the right-arm fast bowler played two matches here, taking 16 wickets at 14.06. He managed two five-wicket hauls.

#4

Ian Botham - 29

Former England all-rounder Ian Botham collected 29 wickets at Edgbaston from nine matches at 37.48. He took one four-fer and two five-wicket hauls with the best show of 5/11. Against the Windies, Botham took just one wicket from the solitary match against them in Birmingham. He managed figures worth 1/127 from 34 overs in the only innings he bowled.